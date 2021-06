While Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights has finally come to the big screen, the Hamilton creator has yet another project hitting screens later this year. Miranda's directorial debut tick, tick… BOOM! is poised to be released in select theaters and on Netflix this fall, with Andrew Garfield fronting a wildly talented ensemble for a tremendously emotional adaptation. The film is based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson and tells the story of an aspiring composer living in New York City in 1990 who grapples with his career choice. Larson performed the work as a solo piece, but it was revived and revamped after his death and debuted Off-Broadway in 2001. Larson, of course, went on to write the hit musical Rent but tragically died the day before that show’s first preview performance.