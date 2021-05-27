Win Or Lose, Playing Sixers Gives Wizards Valuable Test for Offseason

The “butterfly effect” is when even a small change could result in larger changes in the future. Sports are no exception to that phenomenon. There have been so many monumental, history-defining moments in sports but if some of those moments hadn’t happened or if their outcome had been different, our view of sports as we know it may be vastly different. “What if…” looks at some of these big moments and speculates on how that sport, or maybe sports in general, may look if the outcome had been different. This week, we take a look at what might have happened if Michael Jordan stayed retired in 1998 and not played for the Washington Wizards. Future installments will be on Awful Announcing and The Comeback.