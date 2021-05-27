Cancel
Win Or Lose, Playing Sixers Gives Wizards Valuable Test for Offseason

Cover picture for the articlePlaying Sixers gives Wizards valuable test for offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In order to come back and beat the Sixers in their first-round playoff series, the Wizards will have to do something no team has done before. Since 2003 when the first round was expanded to seven-game series, the No. 1 seed is 25-0 when they win the first two games. The Sixers now lead 2-0 after their 120-95 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

