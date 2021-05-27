Win Or Lose, Playing Sixers Gives Wizards Valuable Test for Offseason
In order to come back and beat the Sixers in their first-round playoff series, the Wizards will have to do something no team has done before. Since 2003 when the first round was expanded to seven-game series, the No. 1 seed is 25-0 when they win the first two games. The Sixers now lead 2-0 after their 120-95 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night.