Eyes on a Championship Is Motivating Tina Charles' Historic Pace

Tina Charles doesn’t exactly wear her heart on her sleeve — at least not publicly — but she gives you glimpses. She can be gruff when she wants to and is quick to remind you of her gritty New York roots. There’s a matter-of-fact-ness to her postgame interviews — whether she’s set a WNBA record or her Mystics lost an unexpected game. And she’ll break out some biting humor when a point needs to be made. The proverbial record skipped earlier this season when Charles said the Liberty fired her on her day off.