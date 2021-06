A black box from a container ship sinking off Sri Lanka was recovered but a dive Sunday to check for oil leaks had to be aborted, the navy said. The Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a maritime "black box", was found intact and is expected to help investigators review procedures and instructions ahead of an accident. The navy said divers were deployed for a third time Sunday to examine the fuel tanks of MV X-Press Pearl, but they were unable to carry out their mission due to poor visibility and choppy seas. However, they did not notice any oil slick in the area, a navy officer told AFP. He said another dive would be attempted when the weather improved.