Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cicadas are terrible at living in the world they’re emerging into. Just like us.

By Joshua Keating
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always a surprising wildness to the all-too-brief spring in the D.C. area, that weeks-long lull when the heat is turned off but the air conditioning is not yet on. For a spell, the boundary between the human world and nature feels more porous. The air, thick with moisture and pollen, wafts into our homes through screen windows, clinging to skin and inflaming sinuses. Ducklings putter about in pools on the Mall, and the overgrown trails of Rock Creek Park beckon.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cicada#Birds#Human Evolution#Tree Trunks#Human Bodies#Brood X#Twitter#Tiny Bodies#Exposed Areas#Turtles#Normal#Pools#Turtle Shells#Counterpoint#Natural Choreography#Pollen#Human Pedestrians#Heat#Surfaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsVoice of America

US Cicada Invasion Sparks Delight and Disgust

Cicadas, cicadas, cicadas...they’ve taken over the eastern US! Billions of Brood X cicadas are back after 17 years, both delighting and disgusting those around them. Reporter/Camera: Deepak Dobhal, Music: Arturo Martinez.
Baltimore, MDNews Channel 25

Cicada sculptures emerge as bugs take flight in parts of the US

BALTIMORE, Md. — In neighborhoods and city parks in parts of the country, Americans are being greeted by the distinct buzzing sound of cicadas emerging after nearly two decades of growing underground. And their reemergence has become an inspiration for an unusual public art exhibit in Baltimore, Maryland. That sound...
Animalshedgehogreview.com

Let Us Now Praise the Periodical Cicadas

Residents of Washington, Baltimore, or Philadelphia who thought they’d been stricken by tinnitus when they awoke one recent May morning should be regarded by their neighbors with the forbearance reserved for callow youth and new folk in town. What these sufferers were experiencing was not the sudden mad dance of hair cells in their inner ears, but the pulsating song of billions of seventeen-year cicadas.
Animalswfirnews.com

Dogs like cicadas, and that is not a good thing

If you are taking a dog along with you to areas north of us teeming with cicadas right now, a Virginia Tech veterinarian says it is a really good idea to keep close eye on your four-legged friend. The cicadas are swarming in many areas from northern Virginia to parts of nearby states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dogs have plenty of reasons to be interested in them, and that can be a problem, especially for smaller dogs — and for those of any size that might eat a lot of cicadas. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
AnimalsColumbian

As cicadas emerge, wildlife ready for a feast

BALTIMORE — It was June 2004, and the elephants at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore were getting awfully sick of Brood X cicadas, which had emerged en masse after 17 years underground. The towering goliaths even became adept at swatting the insects out of the air with their trunks, said...
Lifestylegoodmorningwilton.com

OPINION: Just Like the Cotswolds

It’s a long one — so long, in fact, that I have no recollection of booking the trip or boarding the plane or even arriving at my destination. During this time, I’ve not only managed to take in some amazing views and meet some even more amazing people but I’ve also squeezed in a few moments to finish college, get married (twice), divorced (once), move (more times than I can count), and give birth — once, twice, three times a baby.
WildlifeLancaster Farming

Scientist: 17-year cicadas to emerge in Valley soon

Jun. 3—Scientists and naturalists are looking forward to hearing the high-pitched mating call of trillions of cicadas as they emerge from a 17-year underground slumber. Periodical cicadas, also known as Brood X, only rise to the skies every 17 years in the Northeastern part of the U.S, and, although they grow to up to two inches long with a wingspan up to four inches and emit a noise as loud as a lawnmower, are not dangerous.
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Cicada Brood X emergence not to hit Oklahoma

Anyone who enjoys camping throughout the summer has likely heard the songs of cicadas at night, but their singing will become amplified this year in much of the eastern portion of the U.S. The 2021 cicada Brood X is expected to emerge between now and the end of June, and...
Entertainmentmilpitasbeat.com

We are living in a nightmare world where artists are expected to act like politicians

Imagine a world where every artist is forced to behave exactly like a politician. Imagine a hellscape in which the role of the artist — expresser of truth; sharer of human substance; plumber of human depths, ambiguities, and paradoxes — is reduced to the role of the politician — winner of approval; crafter of sanitized messaging; steward of banal, generic platitudes devised to create a soothing, pervasive illusion of stability.
AnimalsTODAY.com

Cicadas are just like us after the pandemic, entomologist says

From digital photo albums to silly socks, 45 personalized gift ideas for Dad. ​Billions of cicadas have emerged in the U.S. after spending almost two decades underground. "They've been in isolation for 17 years. … This is their spring break right now," entomologist Samuel Ramsey explained. Catie Beck reports for Sunday TODAY.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Finley: Free as a cicada, and flying like one

No wonder cicadas make so much racket when they emerge into the sunshine after their long stretch underground. I feel like shouting, too, having put most of the precautions and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic behind me and resumed routines that were suddenly stopped 16 months ago. My mask is...
Cincinnati, OHHerald-Palladium

Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

CINCINNATI (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it.
AnimalsWISH-TV

My dog just ate a cicada…

Summertime is just around the corner and with the hot weather comes special challenges for your pet. Our Pet Pals TV Investigative Reporter Tom Dock has some tips on making sure the heat doesn't negatively affect your critter. He also has some advice on the cicada infestation currently exploding and what can happen if your dog eats these bugs! Lots of informative and fun facts ( oh, and some more chatter about cat pee and moles!).
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Being like Jeremiah: Living God's truth, not the world's

In the Old Testament, the prophet Jeremiah agonizes over the fact that others, including friends, have rejected him and even make fun of him because he continued to speak out against the evils prevalent in that culture as he believed God was calling him to do. The people did not want to hear it.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Wild phenomenon: Brood X cicadas emerge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're here. The opening line may seem ominous and while the buzzy bugs greatly outnumber humans they are harmless. For several weeks the basically famous Brood X cicada has been emerging from the ground throughout several Midwest and Appalachian states. The Highlands neighborhood in Louisville seems to...