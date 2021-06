After 40 years of conflict, Afghanistan faces yet another period of instability in 2021. Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA, also known as the Taliban) have made little to no progress since they began in September 2020. Fighting between government forces and armed opposition groups continues to claim thousands of civilian lives each year while crippling public infrastructure. Violence and insecurity are pervasive throughout the country and show no sign of abating. Healthcare facilities in Afghanistan are attacked more often than almost anywhere in the world, forcing their temporary or permanent closure and depriving millions of access to vital medical services. The humanitarian crisis, compounded by the health and socioeconomic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, is worsening throughout the country.