HOSA paints happiness

Look around you. It is likely what you are looking at is something ubiquitous. It’s obvious when it is done poorly, and almost invisible when done well. Painting!. Beyond the design and construction of your home or business, there are few activities that more meticulously balance aesthetics, engineering concerns and solid craftsmanship than painting. But coatings are not just for aesthetics alone. They protect our investments from the elements, keep nature at bay and stretch the useful life of our homes and businesses.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO