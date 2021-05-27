HOSA paints happiness

We have an exciting opportunity for a Painting & Decorating Lecturer to join our Filton Construction department. (Salary is dependent on level of qualification and experience) You will become part of the wider College family receiving ongoing support for your personal & professional development, which includes a College Course Contribution Voucher of £250 for all staff, 25% tuition discount for immediate family of employees, and up to 75% fee discounts with University of Gloucestershire.
Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
Now, as she continues to battle metastatic breast cancer, her “happy place” is her bedroom. Sanford was the recipient of a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven — Fort Dodge. My Happy Haven is an organization based in Mason City that rallies funds and volunteers to create a “happy haven”...
The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) at North Lamar High School recently received a $1,000 grant from Carter BloodCare. The Great Grants Program rewards schools that participate in supporting community blood supply by hosting blood drives. Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.
Henderson Fire Department is ready to Paint the Town Pink commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with all proceeds going to benefit their cancer fund. HFD’s crew of fire-fighting fellas turned fashion models and the real heart of the organization, Administrative Assistance Claudette Welch, also known as Madam Secretary, kicked off the month-long event with a bang switching to their prettiest pink gear and unveiling this year’s Paint the Town Pink T-shirt design.
At last week’s Bowmanstown Borough Council meeting, Rodney Reeser of Bowmanstown Area Residents Connected displayed the watercolor rendition of the actual design of the mural that will be painted in the grafitti-riddled tunnel underneath the highway. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which has become an annual campaign, nationally to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer on people everywhere. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Holy Cross Hospital hosts events and fundraisers to ‘Paint Taos Pink!’ throughout the month of October. The 2020...
Rochester, N.Y. — Fighting in the halls. Vandalism in the bathroom and cafeteria. Some of it recorded and posted to social media. A week into the school year the principal of Victor High school sent a letter to parents about these incidents and warning of consequences for students. From the...
Look around you. It is likely what you are looking at is something ubiquitous. It’s obvious when it is done poorly, and almost invisible when done well. Painting!. Beyond the design and construction of your home or business, there are few activities that more meticulously balance aesthetics, engineering concerns and solid craftsmanship than painting. But coatings are not just for aesthetics alone. They protect our investments from the elements, keep nature at bay and stretch the useful life of our homes and businesses.
Painting by numbers has been a popular activity for many years. You can develop your own paint by numbers activity by following a few simple steps. For your paint by numbers program, you need Bibles, poster board, a black fine tipped marker, a black medium ballpoint pen, pencils with erasers, Bible story coloring sheets, watercolor paints, small paint brushes, a Bible commentary, newspaper and smocks.
Fifteen artists from across the state participated in the Art Guild of Greene’s annual “Paint the Town Greene” plein air event on Saturday, Oct. 2. Artists came from Greene County as well as Harper’s Ferry, Fredericksburg, Barboursville, Earlysville and Troy. Retired art teacher Leslie Barham served as juror for the...
One of the best discoveries of the last decade was painted pumpkins. Agreed? No more carving up a pumpkin with kids only to worry about lost limbs and orange guts. It’s both gross and unnecessary. While we’ve been big fans of a mini painted pumpkin for years (remember our rainbow painted pumpkins and our faces pumpkins?), we won’t be stopping any time soon so we dressed some up as inspired by our recent The House That Lars Built collection with Casetify–because they are too cute! You’ll learn how to do checkerboard pattern, add easy painted flowers, simple stripes, and more!
Art has always been a part of Asma Wahed’s life. Growing up she was always drawn to colorful designs and motifs on her mother’s sarees and practiced capturing them on paper. She is also inspired by nature and absorbs inspiration from her garden and the books she read to her children and throughout her career as a teacher.
A new Health Occupations Students of America club has just started up for students. The club is geared towards young adults looking to go into a career in the medical field. In this club, they will learn leadership skills, as well as strengthen their academic skills. With a charter obtained by Stillwater Area High School junior Shania Youssef, health science teacher Doug Long will be the advisor for the new club.
Washington University in St. Louis undergraduates Lauren Blaydon and Anna Li recently won first place in an emergency preparedness competition through the HOSA–Future Health Professionals organization. HOSA includes students of all ages and promotes health science. The 2021 HOSA CERT Skills competition took place at the organization’s annual virtual leadership...
“The Painting Show,” a group exhibition curated by folioeast, will be on view at Ashawagh Hall in Springs from October 29 to November 1 and celebrates painting in its many iterations. The works on canvas, paper and wood express a range of moods, textures and sensibilities. Underlying all the work is a love for the medium of paint itself, whether watercolor acrylic or oil.
PAXTON — The picturesque Paxton Common already attracts the eyes of artists and photographers. Creating different perspectives, two Paxton residents, Jennifer Niles and Rachel Grabek, as well as Linda Spencer, will wield their brushes to capture the views in the “plein-air style.”. They will welcome people to observe and interact...
Many lessons were learned during the past year of remote learning, but one remains particularly relevant as classrooms around the country reopen: Schools and families can’t effectively support students without being in partnership with each other. The critical role of family-school partnerships, particularly in historically underserved communities, was well documented even before the pandemic struck. […]
KATC and the Jim Olivier family of companies are back again with Tools for Schools. This week, Anna Olivier says we're heading to James Ward Elementary in Jeff Davis Parish. Teacher Shelby Broussard says the school has just started to have organized physical education again this year. Lots of equipment is needed, because what they had just wasn't enough.
Comments / 0