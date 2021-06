It isn’t really homeschooling if you’re having fun, right? At least that’s what I tell the kids!. Learning in the summer isn’t the end of the world especially if we’re having loads of fun while doing it! That’s exactly how we roll, and why we’ve pulled together our collection of summer printables that aren’t just fun but full of learning opportunities! You’ll love the Stay At Home Summer Camp Printable that’s full of fun outdoor activities and games as well as certificates for completing each section. One of our other all-time favorites is the Summer Bingo Game. There are enough cards for 10 people to play, and all you need are bingo markers or bingo chips!