It was a great day, here in Erath County, as we fight the tax abatement and credits the solar company is seeking. The Commissioners Court untabled a motion from August this year and voted unanimously against the abatement request. The solar company had withdrawn their request since they knew it was doomed, but the commissioners were asked to make a vote on record, and they were in agreement. There was a great turn out of concerned citizens for this agenda item at the meeting and several spoke, it did not fall on deaf ears. I am glad our commissioners understand the agricultural nature of this county and their hope to preserve its heritage, not all counties are so lucky I am told.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO