CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Ranger Graduation

thecomanchechief.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThese Comanche FFA High School students received their Welding Tech Certificate from Ranger...

www.thecomanchechief.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

Pathway to ATU for NAC graduates

Arkansas Tech University and North Arkansas College signed an articulation agreement on Wednesday, Oct. 6, that will ensure a smooth transition to specified baccalaureate degree programs at ATU for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
COLLEGES
NHPR

We Are America: 'The Graduation' By Simon Laidlaw

This essay was written as part of Concord High School's participation in the We Are America Project. There could not be a better day for this. It was nice and sunny with a light breeze that gives off summer vibes. The smell of fresh grass on the football field filled the air. Students were finally being called up to grab their diplomas in their crimson caps and gowns. They were being called alphabetically by last name and they were at K. They were calling name after name and everyone was congratulating them. There was cheering and shouting for all of the proud seniors that were graduating. I also congratulated them, but I didn’t really know a lot of them and I was still just waiting for one person. “Oliver Laidlaw!” I was a little nervous for some reason. There were two gigantic screens showing the seniors getting their diplomas and I thought Oliver might do something embarrassing, like make a weird noise or run around. But no, he walked up, took his diploma with his mask on, shook hands, and walked on. I wasn’t embarrassed at all to see this. I was proud of Oliver, and I was proud he was my brother.
CONCORD, NH
oc.edu

OC Alumni Succeed Post-Graduation

In a year where hiring was slowed or halted across the country, the 2020 Oklahoma Christian University (OC) bachelor's degree recipients had a placement rate of 90% within six months of graduation. This is defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) as employed, continuing education, volunteer and/or military work and not seeking employment.
EDMOND, OK
thecomanchechief.com

Ashley Adams football contest winner

This weeks’ football contest was quite difficult for our contestants. The Millsap and Seymour games were the toughest to guess this week. This weeks winner is Ashley Adams and they missed two games and won by the tie-breaker score with a guess of 46, the closest to the real score of 41.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranger College#Ranger Graduation
thecomanchechief.com

Comanche High School Marching Band Division 1 Superior Rating

Comanche High School Marching Band Division 1 Superior Rating for the fourth year in a row and are Area Bound! The CHS Marching Band competed in the UIL Region 7 South Zone Marching Band Contest in Mineral Wells at Mineral Wells Stadium on Saturday, October 16. They received a Division 1 Superior Ratting and are now Area bound. They will compete in the UIL 3A Area B Marching Band Contest on Saturday, October 23 in Denton, TX at C.H. Collins Stadium. Out of 180 bands the CHS Band drew number 91 in the order of schools to compete on October 23 in Denton.
HIGH SCHOOL
thecomanchechief.com

Week 8 Comanche County Farm Bureau player of the week

Week 8 Comanche County Farm Bureau player of the week is Ethan Morin as the leader of the Comanche Indian offensive line! Ethan graded an 86 overall at his position. In the game against Eastland, this crew allowed just 2 hurries and no sacks. Their protection allowed the Comanche offense to gain over 404 total yards! Football games are won in the trenches! Keep up the hard work young men! Pictured with Ethan holding the Player of the Week game ball are his fellow offensive linemen. Also pictured are Andy Calhoun, Agency Manager, Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche County, Wade Pyburn, agent Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche, and Chase Yarborough, agent Farm Bureau Insurance Comanche County.
SPORTS
thecomanchechief.com

Central Texas Scholarship Pageant winners

From left to right are the winners of the Central Texas Scholarship Pageant! Miss Division Cadence Bates, Teen Division Crista Mallory, Preteen Division Olivia Arnold, Little Miss Division Madilyn Murphy, Tiny Miss Division Pepper Moore, Teeny Miss Division Lindsay Hyatt, 1st runner up Preteen Sienna Kersh; 2nd runner up Preteen Abigail Murphy, 1st runner up Little Miss and Rising Star Award Allison Martinez and 1st runner up Tiny Miss Abigail Anderson. Awards were also given for best evening gown, western wear, photogenic, outfit of choice and personality. The event was sponsored by the Comanche Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
thecomanchechief.com

Gustine CC headed to regionals

Gustine Tigers varsity girls cross country team is Emma Miller, Ashley Gonzalez, Venessa Gomez, Theadra Matthews, Paige Lester, Rachel Valdez and Michelle Escamilla and Coach Creech. Gustine Tigers varsity boys cross country team, Alberto Ramirez, Jose Garcia, Raphael Gonzales, Yahir Torquemada, Osyel Garcia and Samuel Schuetz. Both teams are bound...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thecomanchechief.com

Texas Master Naturalists offer Spring Training Class

Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, and Palo Pinto Counties. The Prairie Oaks Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist (TMN) program will offer a new Spring Class beginning January 19, 2022. Registration for the class will officially open online at https://txmn.org/prairieoaks/2022-spring-training/. The chapter offers residents of Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, and Palo Pinto counties the opportunity to join a corps of volunteers dedicated to the beneficial management of the natural resources and wildlife of our region. The TMN Program is sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy