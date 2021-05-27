Ranger Graduation

From left to right are the winners of the Central Texas Scholarship Pageant! Miss Division Cadence Bates, Teen Division Crista Mallory, Preteen Division Olivia Arnold, Little Miss Division Madilyn Murphy, Tiny Miss Division Pepper Moore, Teeny Miss Division Lindsay Hyatt, 1st runner up Preteen Sienna Kersh; 2nd runner up Preteen Abigail Murphy, 1st runner up Little Miss and Rising Star Award Allison Martinez and 1st runner up Tiny Miss Abigail Anderson. Awards were also given for best evening gown, western wear, photogenic, outfit of choice and personality. The event was sponsored by the Comanche Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
