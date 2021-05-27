Feds Cite Local Exhibitor After PETA Flags Video Showing Mistreatment of a Young Tiger
East Rockaway, N.Y. – After PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Facebook Live videos posted by animal exploiter Larry Wallach showing him electroshocking a juvenile tiger named Sheba, keeping her in a rundown enclosure, and handling her in a dangerous and inhumane manner, the agency cited Wallach for numerous violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. They include failing to follow veterinary instructions for treatment of Sheba’s broken toe, confining her to an enclosure with broken floor boards, putting her and a wolf at risk of injury by allowing them to interact, and not having adequate fencing to prevent her from escaping.www.peta.org