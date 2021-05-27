Cancel
Feds Cite Local Exhibitor After PETA Flags Video Showing Mistreatment of a Young Tiger

PETA
 17 days ago

East Rockaway, N.Y. – After PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Facebook Live videos posted by animal exploiter Larry Wallach showing him electroshocking a juvenile tiger named Sheba, keeping her in a rundown enclosure, and handling her in a dangerous and inhumane manner, the agency cited Wallach for numerous violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. They include failing to follow veterinary instructions for treatment of Sheba’s broken toe, confining her to an enclosure with broken floor boards, putting her and a wolf at risk of injury by allowing them to interact, and not having adequate fencing to prevent her from escaping.

AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Court fails to acknowledge ‘pets are more than just living beings’ in ruling on police shooting of family dog

A judge has criticised Maryland’s highest court for failing to recognise the importance of pets to their owners in modern society, after a family was awarded just $7,500 in damages following the shooting of their dog by a police officer.In slashing the damages given to the family – originally set at $1.26m – chief judge Mary Ellen Barbera said that “noneconomic damages, such as mental anguish and loss of companionship, are not included” in the legislation’s “exhaustive definition of compensatory damages”. She said that the law for the wrongful death of a pet is unlike laws governing the wrongful death of...
AnimalsNews 12

KIYC investigation uncovers internal messages showing animals at Howling Woods Farm fed less than president claims

The president of a rescue for wolf-dog hybrids is defending his policy of not feeding animals daily, as required by law, saying they get “as much as they can eat” when they are fed. But internal messages uncovered by Kane In Your Corner and interviews with people who have cared for the animals indicate the policy actually limits animals to just two chicken leg quarters every other day.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

171 dogs rescued from South Korea’s dog meat trade arrive in the US to find new homes

UNITED STATES – A group of 171 dogs saved from South Korea’s brutal dog meat trade are starting their search for loving homes in the United States and Canada. Humane Society International rescued the dogs as part of its campaign to end the dog meat trade, and flew them to the U.S. Here, its affiliate the Humane Society of the United States will help provide assessments, veterinary care and rehabilitation at its emergency shelter before placing them with Shelter and Rescue Partners. A portion of the dogs will be transported to HSI/Canada’s temporary shelter, where they will eventually be available for adoption.
Animalswyomingpublicmedia.org

Grizzly Family To Face Hazing After Consistent, And Illegal Roadside Human Activity

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and partners have started a targeted hazing operation on a grizzly bear and her two cubs. The grizzly family has been appearing regularly on a section of Togwotee Pass. And because the pass isn't far from Grand Teton National Park, tourists have been making the mistake of stopping to observe the bears when they drive by and spot them. But U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Hilary Cooley said that, unlike the park, the pass is not designed to support such roadside activity.
Mechanicsburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Animal rescue asks for help caring for hundreds of mistreated farm animals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An animal rescue is asking for assistance after hundreds of animals were found mistreated in a barn in Cumberland County last week. A total of 404 farm animals, including chickens, goats, ducks, sheep, rabbits and a horse were found June 4 at a farm on Sandbank Rd. in Southampton Twp. in “deplorable” condition, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
PoliticsPosted by
thedrive

North Carolina Considering Bill to Ban Squatted Trucks

The Carolina Squat, the Cali Lean, the Tennessee Tilt—whatever you call it, lawmakers want trucks like these off the road. An auto enthusiast's worst enemy is often legislation. Whether it be modifying a project car, repairing a broken vehicle, or buying a new daily driver, the ever-changing word of law can prove to be challenging for car and truck lovers.
AnimalsPhys.org

Shelter from the storm: The social landscape of pets in disasters

Most researchers can draw a line from their current field of study to something in their past that first lit the spark—an engineer who had a knack for fixing things, an economics professor who was always good with numbers. For Sarah DeYoung, a core faculty member in the University of...
Worldpakistanpressfoundation.org

Shehryar for adopting legal course against Facebook

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday directed the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to take cognizance of the ‘selective action’ by Facebook management against Pakistani and Kashmiri Social Media activists and take appropriate action in this regard. The directions were passed during...
Agriculturefinancialregnews.com

FMI details concerns regarding food labeling legislation

The Food Industry Association (FMI) recently announced concerns about potential repercussions of language included in the Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) Online Act, stating it would be duplicative and burdensome. The concern stems from the Senate’s recent advancement of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which includes language from the COOL Online...
Sierra County, NMkrwg.org

New Mexico Legislator Opposes Translocation of Wolves in Sierra County

Commentary: Senator Crystal Diamond (District 34-Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra) today sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) expressing her opposition to the planned translocation of Mexican gray wolves to the Ladder Ranch, in Sierra County. In the letter addressed to the Coordinator of the federal Mexican Wolf Recovery Program, Senator Diamond criticized FWS for failing to provide sufficient notice to local producers and agriculture groups, noting the threat these wolves pose to local livestock.
InternetNewsTarget

SHAMEFUL! Facebook skewered for citing disgraced expert in fact-checks

So-called experts advising Big Tech are experiencing a crisis of credibility as the once-condemned laboratory leak theory rises in popularity. (Article by Alexander Hall republished from NewsBusters.org) Big Tech’s initiative that Americans must listen to the experts has sounded more ridiculous and ill-informed by the day. RedState Managing Editor Jennifer...
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Video shows young child abandoned by smugglers at southern border

A 5-year-old child was abandoned by smugglers along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report. A man and woman were filmed helping the young boy cross the Rio Grande River last Thursday before abandoning him by a barbed-wire fence delineating the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, despite the young boy's cries for them not to leave, New York Post reported.
Minoritiescityxtramagazine.com

Homeowner Puts on Rainbow Light Show After HOA Says No to Pride Flags

When a homeowner in Wisconsin was told their rainbow-colored Pride flag violated their homeowner's association rules regarding political flags, they found a far more colorful way of celebrating Pride Month!. In a recent Reddit post, user memon17 recalled how they recently took down their Pride flag after receiving a complaint...
Isle Of Wight County, VAthetidewaternews.com

Animal Control removes 110 dogs, other animals from farm

Isle of Wight County Animal Control personnel have removed 110 dogs and 150 other animals from a Windsor-area farm whose owner recently died. According to Capt. Tommy Potter, spokesman for the county Sheriff’s Office and its Animal Control division, the family of the deceased voluntarily surrendered much of the livestock, which included cows, chickens, rabbits, goats, sheep and ducks, but wanted to keep a number of the dogs.
Bensalem Township, PAPosted by
WITF

Search found ‘significant’ contraband at horse racing track in Bensalem

Inspectors found items "that have no business on the backside, with needles and syringes and some other things that we discovered." (Harrisburg) — State horse-racing inspectors searching Parx Racing facilities in Bensalem discovered a “significant” amount of contraband, possibly including medications designed to boost a horse’s racing performance, officials said this week.
Politicsberkslancasterlebanonlink.org

“Hunger Awareness Month: Food assistance is available to keep Pennsylvanians fed, healthy” – PA Department of Human Services

Food Assistance is Available to Keep Pennsylvanians Fed, Healthy. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 12 percent of the U.S. population has limited access to nutritious food. Hunger can impact your health and wellbeing throughout your life, work performance, and the rate that children learn and grow. It is imperative that we reduce hunger and promote good health by ensuring that Pennsylvanians are able to access to fresh, healthy food as well as health and nutrition information and education.