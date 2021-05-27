Feds Cite Local Exhibitor After PETA Flags Video Showing Mistreatment of a Young Tiger

UNITED STATES – A group of 171 dogs saved from South Korea’s brutal dog meat trade are starting their search for loving homes in the United States and Canada. Humane Society International rescued the dogs as part of its campaign to end the dog meat trade, and flew them to the U.S. Here, its affiliate the Humane Society of the United States will help provide assessments, veterinary care and rehabilitation at its emergency shelter before placing them with Shelter and Rescue Partners. A portion of the dogs will be transported to HSI/Canada’s temporary shelter, where they will eventually be available for adoption.