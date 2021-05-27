Ford's on the Right Road

Ford (F) used its long-awaited investor day to introduce its Ford+ plan. We like what we heard around the automaker's aggressive move toward battery electric vehicles, including that 40% of global volume will be all electric by 2030 and BEV spending will increase by about $8 billion to more than $30 billion for 2016-25. For years, Ford has talked about a total company adjusted EBIT margin of 8%, and it now feels confident in saying that will occur in 2023. This margin assumes 10% in North America and 6% in Europe. We’ve raised our fair value estimate to $17 per share from $15 to factor in higher EBIT margins for 2023-25 as well as a slightly higher assumed return on new invested capital as Ford seeks to increase its connected service offerings over time.