The Chevrolet Camaro is first and foremost a driver’s car. A phenomenal chassis and fantastic powertrains enable it to perform with cars more than twice its price—which is the reason it scored a spot on our annual 10Best Cars list. Available as a coupe or a convertible, the Camaro comes with the choice of a thrifty turbocharged inline-four, a stout V-6, or the vaunted small-block V-8. All three can be had with either a standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed automatic transmission. A cramped cabin and tunnel-like outward visibility make the Camaro more difficult to live with than the Ford Mustang or the Dodge Challenger. But when it comes to going fast and having fun, the Camaro is second to none.