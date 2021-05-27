Cancel
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Jamie Ducharme didn't know just how big this story would become when she started reporting it. She's a health writer at Time magazine and just released a new book called "Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise Of Juul." JAMIE DUCHARME: I think for most...

PetsWave of Long Island

The Financial Wave

Americans love their pets! Almost 7 of 10 households in America have a pet, many treat their pet like a family member. The number of pets has increased in the past year due to the pandemic. There are health benefits (mostly with dogs) to owning a pet, such as more exercise and lower stress and depression levels. Dogs have 60 times more sense of smell than humans. This allows them to detect illnesses, such as epileptic seizures and the presence of some types of cancers.
Pharmaceuticalsharrisbricken.com

MDMA and the FDA Approval Process

Excitement abounds about the status of MDMA, otherwise known as Ecstasy. And for good reason. As noted last month in the New York Times:. …those who received MDMA during therapy [in clinical trials] experienced a significantly greater reduction in the severity of their symptoms compared with those who received therapy and an inactive placebo. Two months after treatment, 67 percent of participants in the MDMA group no longer qualified for a diagnosis of PTSD, compared with 32 percent in the placebo group.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: FDA Rolls Out Prescribing Information for Aducanumab

Experts discuss the just-approved monoclonoal antibody amid ongoing controversy. Aducanumab, the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease approved by the FDA in nearly two decades, continues to be a beleaguered drug. While some—such as the Alzheimer’s Association—see this approval as a major step forward in the treatment of the disease, others suggest it should never have garnered the agency’s accelerated approval.
Pharmaceuticalsgranthshala.com

Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of ‘ice’ flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often considered a good option for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California suggests that a certain type of e-cigarette can do the complete opposite. The researchers found that the use of ‘ice’ flavored e-cigarettes was...
Medical & BiotechRTTNews

MannKind Says FDA Grants Priority Review For Tyvaso DPI NDA

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) and United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review of the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Shares of MannKind gained over 6%, following the news.
POTUSPOLITICO

Novavax's Covid shot posts high efficacy rate

With Katherine Ellen Foley, Emily Martin and Sarah Owermohle. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Prescription Pulse will not publish on Friday, June 18. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Monday, June 21. Please continue to follow Pro Health Care. On Tap. — Novavax’s Covid vaccine was 90 percent effective in a...
HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

FDA Approves Dupixent 200mg Single-Dose Prefilled Pen

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a new 200mg single-dose prefilled pen for Dupixent® (dupilumab) for use in patients 12 years of age and older. Dupixent, an interleukin-4 receptor alpha antagonist, is indicated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma and...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Expiration Dates on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Extended

HealthDay News — U.S. regulators have extended the expiration date on millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses by six weeks, the company announced Thursday. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration review concluded the shots remain safe and effective for at least 4.5 months, J&J said in a statement. In February, the FDA first authorized the vaccine for up to three months when stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cigarette for Women Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Altria, Universal, Imperial

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Cigarette for Women Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Cigarette for Women market study are CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor & Thailand Tobacco Monopoly..
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Aisa Pharma Starts Phase 2 Study of its proprietary drug for Raynauds and Scleoderma

AISA Pharma Announces Initiation of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of Novel Therapy for Raynaud’s Disease in Scleroderma June 16, 2021 - Boston, MA : Aisa Pharma, Inc. a privately-funded, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces that it has begun enrolling patients in a Phase 2 study evaluating the novel investigational therapy Profervia® in patients with secondary Raynaud’s disease associated with scleroderma. The double-blind, prospective, placebo-controlled, randomized crossover study will randomize 76 patients and is being conducted in Australia. Raynaud’s disease is an abnormal constriction of the blood vessels in the hands and extremities in response to cold or other stimuli. Patients experience feelings of numbness, severe aching or pain, tingling or throbbing, a sensation of tightness, and/or a loss of sensation. Raynaud’s disease can result from a primary disease, or as a result of certain medications, surgery or nerve injury. Although prevalence is estimated at 5-6% of the population, most patients don’t know they have the condition. Scleroderma is a serious, rare autoimmune disease with 10-year mortality approaching 35%; the vast majority of scleroderma patients have Raynaud’s and it is often the presenting symptom. “To date, there is no Food and Drug Administration approved treatment specifically for Raynaud’s disease, which affects as many as 27 million Americans,” said Andrew Sternlicht, MD, CEO and Founder of Aisa Pharma. “We hope that our treatment may offer hope to the many patients with this condition who often have difficulty carrying out their normal activities, particularly during the winter months. Although there have been many efforts to advance treatments for Raynaud’s, they have been largely unsuccessful to date. Aisa is taking a novel approach, leveraging a proprietary drug combination, which maximizes the potency of two well-established classes of medicine with demonstrated safety and efficacy in this population.” Profervia® is a combination of Cilnidipine, a novel calcium channel blocker (CCB) approved in several countries outside the U.S. and Tadalafil (marketed as Cialis®), a phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitor used throughout the world for erectile dysfunction. Both cilnidipine and tadalafil increase blood flow to peripheral organs and tissues. CCBs and PDE inhibitors are used to treat patients with scleroderma and Raynaud’s symptoms alone and in combination; however, cilnidipine, which has a unique efficacy and tolerability profile, has never been tested alone or in combination with a PDE inhibitor in these diseases. Sternlicht continued, “Our panel of expert physicians who treat and conduct research for scleroderma patients are excited about our program and suggest that the benefits of the treatment may well extend beyond improvement of Raynaud symptoms into underlying disease pathological contributors. Jerry Molitor, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology and Director of the Scleroderma Clinic at the University of Minnesota said “Aisa’s approach, utilizing the specific type of calcium channel blocker they are employing in combination with the blood vessel-dilating phosphodiesterase inhibitor, makes perfect sense and its well-documented and published benefits could contribute important advances for our scleroderma patients.” Aisa expects first data from the study, knows as RECONNOITER, later this year and plans to file an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the FDA to begin a U.S. multi-center study of in the fourth quarter of 2021. Aisa also plans to apply for orphan drug designation from the FDA for treatment of secondary Raynaud’s disease in scleroderma. About Aisa Pharma Inc. Aisa is a privately-funded biopharmaceutical company located in Boston, MA. Aisa’s initial therapeutic under development is Profervia®, intended for use in patients with Raynaud symptoms with scleroderma.
Agriculturelexblog.com

High-ly Sensitive Information: Use of FDA’s DMF Process to Protect Cannabis Trade Secrets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) is strongly encouraging cannabis producers to share information regarding their clinical studies with the FDA, so it, in turn, can better understand the effects of chronic use of cannabis. This will then help the FDA develop sound science-based policies and regulations relating to cannabis and cannabis derived products. But cannabis producers also understandably want to protect their trade secret information in this rapidly growing industry. The FDA’s DMF process may be the solution where everybody can win.
Pharmaceuticalslexblog.com

FTC and FDA Team Up to Halt Fake Fertility Supplements

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently sent warning letters to five dietary supplement companies– LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy; EU Natural Inc.; Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC; SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb; and NS Products, Inc. – warning them that advertising their products as treatments that could cure or treat infertility without substantiating evidence violates the FTC Act. Such claims also subject the products to FDA scrutiny as drugs under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which prohibits the introduction or sale of new drugs into interstate commerce without prior FDA approval. In each case, the agencies asserted that the companies promoted their products as able to “cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent disease.” Such assertions “establish that the product is a drug under section 201(g)(1)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because it is intended for use in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease” and require FDA approval even if they are labeled as dietary supplements.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves a Nasal Antihistamine for Nonprescription Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for nonprescription use through a process called a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. The FDA approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis—commonly known as allergies—for adults and children six years of age and older.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Natco, Breckenridge obtain FDA nod for generic Kyprolis

Natco Pharma’s marketing partner, Breckenridge, has received the Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for carfilzomib vials. The product is the generic of Amgen’s Kyprolis. It is used to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three previous treatments for multiple myeloma. The parties...
Missouri Statemoneycrashers.com

The Financial Benefits of Quitting Smoking

Once advertised as the “cool” and “elegant” thing to do, smoking has lost its edge. The number of people in the U.S. who smoke has been falling each year for many years now. In 2015, nearly 21% of U.S. adults smoked at least a few times a week, according to...
IndustryMonthly Prescribing Reference

Vonvendi Under Review for Prophylactic Use in von Willebrand Disease

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Vonvendi® (von Willebrand factor [recombinant]) for prophylactic treatment to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults 18 years of age and older with von Willebrand disease (VWD). Vonvendi, a recombinant...
Healthopenminds.com

FDA Approves New Injectable Drug Treatment, Wegovy, For Chronic Weight Management In People With BMI Of 27 Or Above

On June 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved marketing of Wegovy™, a new injected drug treatment for chronic weight management in people with a body mass index of 27 kg/m2 or higher who have at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. Novo Nordisk, which developed the medication, expects to launch Wegovy™ in the United States later in June 2021. Wegovy™ is the U.S. brand name for a once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg injection. The medication is approved for use as an adjunct . . .