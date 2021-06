Have you forgotten about Derwin James? I don’t think anyone has, really. But I’m here to remind you: Derwin James. The dude’s an absolute stud. James came in as a rookie and was dominant. He played 99% of the snaps on defense, more than any other defender, and did it in a variety of roles. Per PFF’s charting, Derwin took 200-plus snaps aligned on the defensive line, in the slot, as a deep safety, and in the box. The mental load of an NFL playbook can be prohibitive to early rookie impacts—such wasn’t the case with James. He lined up everywhere and made plays everywhere, becoming just the third rookie defender in NFL history to accumulate three-plus sacks, three-plus INTs, and 100 total tackles (Brian Cushing and Lofa Tatupu).