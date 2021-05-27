Palisades Fire at 66% Containment Arson Suspect Arrested and Identified as 48-Year-Old Homeless Man
May 20, 2021 - The Los Angeles Fire Department announced last night that the Palisades brush fire that began on Friday, May 14, is at 66% containment. "Firefighters have turned the corner on this fire," reads a tweet from Wednesday night. Nevertheless, "We won't let our guard down just yet," the fire department said. "Small heat signatures still remain near the fire line."www.culvercityobserver.com