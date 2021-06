New York City FC fell 3-2 to the New England Revolution after some defensive blunders and Matt Turner. After a three week international break, New York City FC was finally back in action at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night. The Pigeons had a big match ahead of them against the first place New England Revolution, and were looking to upset the Eastern Conference leaders. In the end, the team fell 3-2 after a thrilling, but heartbreaking match. Lapses in the defense, and fantastic goalkeeping by New England’s Matt Turner, led to the defeat.