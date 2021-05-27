OPDs Parallel Submission to the 2021 CRPD Review- Workshop on Data Collection and Writing

Vientiane, 27 May 2021 – The motto “Nothing about us without us” has been used by Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) globally to advocate for greater participation of persons with disabilities in the decisions, laws, and policies that affect their lives. Persons with disabilities no longer want to be seen as the recipients of charity but instead as equal members of society that need certainly tailored supports and to have a greater say in what support they may need. This concept is central to the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD Convention) and continues to shape the way in which countries which have ratified the Convention, including Lao PDR in empowering persons with disabilities.