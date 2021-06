The Los Angeles Rams are entering the season with a new face under center, and high hopes. The Rams have one of the most complete rosters in football, with star power everywhere. Even so, they have struggled to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. Nonetheless, given all the reshuffling around the league, the Rams look to take that next step in 2021. That being said, here at the faces of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams…