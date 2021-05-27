Cancel
Politics

City Hall Holiday schedule

By Steven Lieberman
culvercityobserver.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulver CityBus will operate on a Sunday schedule in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. The Customer Service counter will be closed. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, June 1. For trip planning or for more information use the NextCCBus app.

Elkins, WVTheInterMountain.com

Elkins City Hall News

ELKINS — Meeting next week are the Elkins Sanitary Board and the Elkins Planning Commission. Business license renewals are due Wednesday, and council meets Thursday. The Sanitary Board, which oversees the city’s sewer system, meets Monday at 3:15 p.m. to review invoices and financial statements. The board will hear an update on the Phase II Sewer Project (sewer/stormwater separation project). More about this project: www.bit.ly/Phase2Sewer.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

New city hall taking shape

Plans for a new city hall are moving forward with the Minot City Council’s approval of a schematic design Monday. The project has a $13.8 million budget, with remodeling to begin on the former Wells Fargo building in about November. The next step is for JLG, the architectural firm, to complete the building design.
Bridgeport, WVTimes West Virginian

White Hall Town Council to discuss a Juneteenth holiday for employees

What a fantastic week! My granddaughter Brandy flew in to Bridgeport with my great-grandchildren who live in Myrtle Beach, so the weather has definitely been cooler here. As a driver I have been on vacation this week, with my great-grandson Matt, driving me around with his learner’s permit! Now Brandy is driving me anywhere we happen to want to go. I feel like I’m on vacation.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

City Council returns to Town Hall

It was business as usual as the Placerville City Council returned to chambers Tuesday night after more than a year of Zoom meetings. Amid comments of people being used to calling in from the comfort of their own homes and that council members appeared to look larger in person than on their computer screens, the Placerville City Council and staff went on with the business of governance in Town Hall once again.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

The City puts old City Hall up for auction

If you are looking for a part of old Hohenwald's history to buy, then probably the purchase of the old City Hall might be right up your alley. The building was originally owned by Kenneth Kistler who purchased it from his sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Bogal Jones and had not been used for a number of years before being sold to The City. But when we see other historic buildings being pulled down and that includes the old Boyce Clinic that is possibly being scheduled for demolition, we need to think about saving some of our history: It isn't cheap as I can tell you first hand owning and restoring probably the oldest house in town on First Avenue..
Amarillo, TXPosted by
Amarillo, Texas

Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall

AMARILLO – The latest installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall. The public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday (June 28) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. Members of Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on the options and possibilities for the future of City Hall, which was built in 1966.
PoliticsPosted by
Athens, Georgia

For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2021 Independence Day Holiday Schedule

The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will collect garbage, recycling and leaf & limb collections on regular schedule during The Fourth of July week. If you have residential service & commercial service with us outside of the downtown district your service will be picked on regular schedule. Please make sure your trash and recycling roll-carts are out on the curb by 7:30 AM on your pick up day.
Politicstrentonian.ca

City hall to close temporarily

City hall will be closed to the public temporarily on Monday as workers prepare to give Brockville’s iconic clock tower a facelift. The half-day suspension of in-person services at will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to noon as a safety precaution, city staff announced this week. Access to...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

City Hall offices will be operational Tuesday

MARSHALL — It’s been about a year and a half, but Marshall city offices are now moving back to a permanent home on Main Street, Marshall city staff said. The newly renovated Marshall City Hall will be operational on Tuesday, the city announced Wednesday. While not all construction items are...
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

City Hall to Reopen Monday

Malibu City Hall will resume normal operations beginning on Monday, June 28, with the exception of public meetings, which have not yet been scheduled to return. The Monday, June 28, Malibu City Council meeting will be accessible only virtually via Zoom or to watch on YouTube or malibucity.org. “Public meetings...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

City to decide how to honor the new Juneteenth holiday

ASHTABULA — Come June 19, 2022, will the post office be open? Banks? Businesses? What about city offices?. That’s the question city officials and union leaders plan to discuss in the near future, City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s virtual City Council meeting. Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the...
Amarillo, TX1009theeagle.com

City Council Discusses City Hall Remodels

During the Amarillo City Council Meeting Agenda, members talked about City Hall and the options of continuing to fix current problems or move to the Amarillo Hardware Building. Jerry Danforth Director of Facilities and Special Projects with the City of Amarillo said remodeling the existing City Hall would cost anywhere...
Politicsdequeenbee.com

City to hire architect to study city hall expansion

The De Queen City Council granted permission to hire an architect to determine what the city needs to do to expand workspace at city hall, which is quickly running out due to personnel increases in both the police department as well as the administrative side of the building. Mayor Jeff Brown, at the council's June 15 meeting, said he has been in talks with a neighboring property owner that may sell to the city, but those talks remain inconclusive.
Marlborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Sunrise on Marlborough City Hall

MARLBOROUGH – Drone photography captures sunlight shining around and through the clocktower at Marlborough City Hall. As COVID-19 restrictions lift, city and town halls across the region are relaxing their own restrictions, resuming in-person municipal meetings and allowing easier public access to government offices.
Wakefield, MAwakefield.ma.us

Town Hall closed on 6/18 for Juneteenth. Trash and recycling schedule not impacted.

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, June 18 for Juneteenth. The trash and recycling schedule will not be impacted. On July 24, 2020, Governor Baker signed a bill recognizing June 19 as an annual state holiday in Massachusetts. As noted in M.G.L. Chapter 6, Section 15BBBBB, “The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart the nineteenth of June as Juneteenth Independence Day, to be observed on the Sunday that is closest to June 19th of each year, in recognition of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced freedom for all slaves in the Southwestern United States and in recognition of the end of slavery in the United States as well as the significant contributions individuals of African descent have made to the Commonwealth and to the United States and recommending that said day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people.”