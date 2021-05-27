City Hall Holiday schedule

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, June 18 for Juneteenth. The trash and recycling schedule will not be impacted. On July 24, 2020, Governor Baker signed a bill recognizing June 19 as an annual state holiday in Massachusetts. As noted in M.G.L. Chapter 6, Section 15BBBBB, “The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart the nineteenth of June as Juneteenth Independence Day, to be observed on the Sunday that is closest to June 19th of each year, in recognition of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced freedom for all slaves in the Southwestern United States and in recognition of the end of slavery in the United States as well as the significant contributions individuals of African descent have made to the Commonwealth and to the United States and recommending that said day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people.”