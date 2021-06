MetLife Stadium Jets, Giants to Play at Full Capacity at MetLife Stadium This Upcoming NFL Season Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic Published 15 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago NBC Universal, Inc. What to KnowMetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity for the Jets and Giants this season.The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test.Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of.