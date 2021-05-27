June 2021 PS Plus Unfastened Video games Introduced With Virtua Fighter V Remake As Major Direction

A new edition of the Days of Play from PlayStation, a series of offers on the best video games for PS4 Y PS5 in both physical and digital formats, including authentic PlayStation experiences such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Parte II O Ghost of Tsushima, as well as discounts on the PlayStation Hits collection or titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War O NBA 2K21, among many others. Now, and also as part of the Days of Play, discounts are added in the two subscription services such as Playstation plus Y PlayStation Now, both with a 25% discount in your hiring of 12 months, staying alone 44,99 euros, both in the PS Store and in specialized stores until June 9.