Remember Tamagotchis? Bandai Namco has now upgraded the digital pet gadget in smartwatch form to celebrate 25 years since its first release. The Tamagotchi Smart is nothing like the Tamagotchi that we remember with its black-and-white screens and keychains. The new device, launching in mint green and strawberry pink colorways, can be worn around the wrist and comes with touch and voice recognition. The former feature allows you to pet your characters, while the latter lets you talk to them. Original functions such as the pedometer will still be available. In addition to the new functions, the Tamagotchi Smart comes with new characters, while Bandai will also launch external “TamaSma” cards with exclusive pets.