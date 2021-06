Wonderful though the M1 Mac’s new Recovery system is, there’s a problem which has been plaguing a few users since the first of the new models shipped late last year. When in Recovery (or elsewhere) you erase your Mac’s internal storage to reinstall macOS, just when you start that reinstallation, up pops up the error message: “An error occurred while preparing the update. Failed to personalize the software update. Please try again.” I explained this, and linked to Apple’s support page, in this article on 26 November, almost seven months ago, yet users still encounter this in macOS 11.4 and in current beta-releases.