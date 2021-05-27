Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Vanishing Thermal Equilibration for Hole-Conjugate Fractional Quantum Hall States in Graphene

By Saurabh Kumar Srivastav, Ravi Kumar, Christian Spånslätt, K. Watanabe, T. Taniguchi, Alexander D. Mirlin, Yuval Gefen, Anindya Das
APS physics
 22 days ago

Transport through edge channels is responsible for conduction in quantum Hall (QH) phases. Robust quantized values of charge and thermal conductances dictated by bulk topology appear when equilibration processes become dominant. We report on measurements of electrical and thermal conductances of integer and fractional QH phases, realized in hexagonal boron nitride encapsulated graphite-gated bilayer graphene devices for both electron and hole doped sides with different valley and orbital symmetries. Remarkably, for complex edges at filling factors.

journals.aps.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Nature Physics#Russia#American#Quantum Hall#Christian#Tsukuba#Nuclear Physics Institute#Condensed Matter Physics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
Country
Germany
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

PH Pfaffian intra and inter correlations in the quantum Hall bilayer

PH Pfaffian topological phase may exist in a uniform system due to strong Landau level (LL) mixing according to theoretical predictions based on the Son - Dirac composite fermion theory. Numerical investigations in the presence of large LL mixing are limited due to numerical complexities, when taking into account at least one more LL. Because of this, we apply the same field theoretical approach to the quantum Hall bilayer at total filling factor equal to one, for which many numerical studies exist. The most recent work in the torus geometry predicts an intermediate phase (for intermediate distances between layers) with an even-odd effect. According to our approach, the intermediate phase represents a mixed negative-flux $p$-wave pairing i.e. coexisting intra (PH Pfaffian in each layer) and inter (a la PH Pfaffian) pairing correlations. This again underlines a necessity for strong entanglement with additional degrees of freedom, i.e. at least one more (additional) LL in the search for a stable PH Pfaffian phase in a single layer. Based on the analogy with the bilayer physics we propose a PH Pfaffian wave function that resides in two LLs.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Noncured Graphene Thermal Interface Materials: Minimizing the Thermal Contact Resistance

We report on experimental investigation of thermal contact resistance of the noncuring graphene thermal interface materials with the surfaces characterized by different degree of roughness. It is found that the thermal contact resistance depends on the graphene loading non-monotonically, achieving its minimum at the loading fraction of ~15 wt.%. Increasing the surface roughness by ~1 micrometer results in approximately the factor of x2 increase in the thermal contact resistance for this graphene loading. The obtained dependences of the thermal conductivity, thermal contact resistance, and the total thermal resistance of the thermal interface material layer on the graphene loading and surface roughness indicate the need for optimization of the loading fraction for specific materials and roughness of the connecting surfaces. Our results are important for developing graphene technologies for thermal management of high-power-density electronics.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers, with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems, are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realization in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits—the fundamental unit of quantum computation, called "qubit" for short—that can be networked together.
Computersscitechdaily.com

Quantum Computing With Holes: A New and Promising Qubit at a Place Where There Is Nothing

Quantum computers with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realizations in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits — the fundamental unit of quantum computation called qubit for short — that can be networked together.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Researchers continue to refine graphene production

(Nanowerk News) Graphene may be among the most exciting scientific discoveries of the last century. While it is strikingly familiar to us—graphene is considered an allotrope of carbon, meaning that it essentially the same substance as graphite but in a different atomic structure—graphene also opened up a new world of possibilities for designing and building new technologies.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Paragraf shipping graphene Hall sensor for cryogenic applications

Paragraf is in volume production of the GHS-C Graphene Hall Sensor (GHS), providing the industry’s only viable approach to measuring magnetic field strengths of 7 Tesla (T) and above, at temperature extremes below 3 Kelvin (K). The device is optimised to provide high field measurements while operating at cryogenic temperatures....
Physicsarxiv.org

Time-Reversal-Based Quantum Metrology with Many-Body Entangled States

Simone Colombo, Edwin Pedrozo-Peñafiel, Albert F. Adiyatullin, Zeyang Li, Enrique Mendez, Chi Shu, Vladan Vuletic. In quantum metrology, entanglement represents a valuable resource that can be used to overcome the Standard Quantum Limit (SQL) that bounds the precision of sensors that operate with independent particles. Measurements beyond the SQL are typically enabled by relatively simple entangled states (squeezed states with Gaussian probability distributions), where quantum noise is redistributed between different quadratures. However, due to both fundamental limitations and the finite measurement resolution achieved in practice, sensors based on squeezed states typically operate far from the true fundamental limit of quantum metrology, the Heisenberg Limit. Here, by implementing an effective time-reversal protocol through a controlled sign change in an optically engineered many-body Hamiltonian, we demonstrate atomic-sensor performance with non-Gaussian states beyond the limitations of spin squeezing, and without the requirement of extreme measurement resolution. Using a system of 350 neutral {\Yb} atoms, this signal amplification through time-reversed interaction (SATIN) protocol achieves the largest sensitivity improvement beyond the SQL ($11.8 \pm 0.5$~dB) demonstrated in any interferometer to date. Furthermore, we demonstrate a precision improving in proportion to the particle number (Heisenberg scaling), at fixed distance of 12.6~dB from the Heisenberg Limit. These results pave the way for quantum metrology using complex entangled states, with potential broad impact in science and technology. Potential applications include searches for dark matter and for physics beyond the standard model, tests of the fundamental laws of physics, timekeeping, and geodesy.
ScienceAPS Physics

Cooling a Thermal Cloud to a Supersolid

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, India. When a cloud of cold atoms goes through a supersolid phase transition, its coexisting superfluid and crystalline phases do not emerge simultaneously. Observing a supersolid—a state of matter that has both superfluid and solid properties—has been a challenge for decades. The constituent particles of...
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Symmetry-breaking bifurcations and ghost states in the fractional nonlinear Schrödinger equation with a PT-symmetric potential

We report symmetry-breaking and restoring bifurcations of solitons in a fractional Schrödinger equation with the cubic or cubic-quintic (CQ) nonlinearity and a parity-time (PT)-symmetric potential, which may be realized in optical cavities. Solitons are destabilized at the bifurcation point, and, in the case of the CQ nonlinearity, the stability is restored by an inverse bifurcation. Two mutually-conjugate branches of ghost states (GSs), with complex propagation constants, are created by the bifurcation, solely in the case of the fractional diffraction. While GSs are not true solutions, direct simulations confirm that their shapes and results of their stability analysis provide a blueprint for the evolution of genuine localized modes in the system.
SciencePhys.org

From burglar alarms to black hole detectors: Super sensors as possible outputs of a quantum gravity experiment

Last year, Anupam Mazumdar, a physicist from the University of Groningen, together with colleagues from the UK proposed an experiment that could conclusively prove whether gravity is a quantum phenomenon. This experiment would focus on observing two relatively large, entangled quantum systems in free fall. In a new article, published on 4 June in Physical Review Research, the scientists describe in more detail how two types of noise could be reduced. They suggest that quantum interference could be applied in the production of a sensitive instrument that could detect movements of objects ranging from butterflies to burglars and black holes.
Sciencearxiv.org

A long-lived solid-state optical quantum memory for high-rate quantum repeaters

Mohsen Falamarzi Askarani, Antariksha Das, Jacob H. Davidson, Gustavo C. Amaral, Neil Sinclair, Joshua A. Slater, Sara Marzban, Charles W. Thiel, Rufus L. Cone, Daniel Oblak, Wolfgang Tittel. We argue that long optical storage times are required to establish entanglement at high rates over large distances using memory-based quantum repeaters....
PhysicsNature.com

Charge density waves and their transitions in anisotropic quantum Hall systems

In recent experiments, external anisotropy has been a useful tool to tune different phases and study their competitions. In this paper, we look at the quantum Hall charge density wave states in the N = 2 Landau level. Without anisotropy, there are two first-order phase transitions between the Wigner crystal, the 2-electron bubble phase, and the stripe phase. By adding mass anisotropy, our analytical and numerical studies show that the 2-electron bubble phase disappears and the stripe phase significantly enlarges its domain in the phase diagram. Meanwhile, a regime of stripe crystals that may be observed experimentally is unveiled after the bubble phase gets out. Upon increase of the anisotropy, the energy of the phases at the transitions becomes progressively smooth as a function of the filling. We conclude that all first-order phase transitions are replaced by continuous phase transitions, providing a possible realisation of continuous quantum crystalline phase transitions.
ComputersAPS physics

Ray-Based Framework for State Identification in Quantum Dot Devices

Quantum dots (QDs) defined with electrostatic gates are a leading platform for a scalable quantum computing implementation. However, with increasing numbers of qubits, the complexity of the control parameter space also grows. Traditional measurement techniques, relying on complete or near-complete exploration via two-parameter scans (images) of the device response, quickly become impractical with increasing numbers of gates. Here we propose to circumvent this challenge by introducing a measurement technique relying on one-dimensional projections of the device response in the multidimensional parameter space. Dubbed the “ray-based classification (RBC) framework,” we use this machine learning (approach to implement a classifier for QD states, enabling automated recognition of qubit-relevant parameter regimes. We show that RBC surpasses the.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Topology of Quantum Gaussian States and Operations

Abstract: As is well-known in the context of topological insulators and superconductors, short-range-correlated fermionic pure Gaussian states with fundamental symmetries are systematically classified by the periodic table. We revisit this topic from a quantum-information-inspired operational perspective without referring to any Hamiltonians, and apply the formalism to bosonic Gaussian states as well as (both fermionic and bosonic) locality-preserving unitary Gaussian operations. We find that while bosonic Gaussian states are all trivial, there exist nontrivial bosonic Gaussian operations that cannot be continuously deformed into the identity under the locality and symmetry constraint. Moreover, we unveil unexpectedly complicated relations between fermionic Gaussian states and operations, pointing especially out that some of the former can be disentangled by the latter under the same symmetry constraint, while some cannot. In turn, we find that some topological operations are genuinely dynamical, in the sense that they cannot create any topological states from a trivial one, yet they are not connected to the identity. The notions of disentanglability and genuinely dynamical topology apply equally to generic interacting topological phases and quantum cellular automata.
Physicsarxiv.org

Coherent control of a symmetry-engineered multi-qubit dark state in waveguide quantum electrodynamics

Maximilian Zanner, Tuure Orell, Christian M. F. Schneider, Romain Albert, Stefan Oleschko, Mathieu L. Juan, Matti Silveri, Gerhard Kirchmair. Quantum information is typically encoded in the state of a qubit that is decoupled from the environment. In contrast, waveguide quantum electrodynamics studies qubits coupled to a mode continuum, exposing them to a loss channel and causing quantum information to be lost before coherent operations can be performed. Here we restore coherence by realizing a dark state that exploits symmetry properties and interactions between four qubits. Dark states decouple from the waveguide and are thus a valuable resource for quantum information but also come with a challenge: they cannot be controlled by the waveguide drive. We overcome this problem by designing a drive that utilizes the symmetry properties of the collective state manifold allowing us to selectively drive both bright and dark states. The decay time of the dark state exceeds that of the waveguide-limited single qubit by more than two orders of magnitude. Spectroscopy on the second excitation manifold provides further insight into the level structure of the hybridized system. Our experiment paves the way for implementations of quantum many-body physics in waveguides and the realization of quantum information protocols using decoherence-free subspaces.
ScienceNature.com

Conjugated topological interface-states in coupled ring resonators

The optical properties of topological photonics have attracted much interest recently because its potential applications for robust unidirectional transmission that are immune to scattering at disorder. However, researches on topological series coupled ring resonators (T-SCRR) have been much less discussed. The existence of topological interface-states (TIS) in the T-SCRR is described for the first time in this article. An approach has been developed to achieve this goal via the band structure of dielectric binary ring resonators and the Zak phase of each bandgap. It is found that an ultra-high-Q with complete transmission is obtained by the conjugated topological series coupled ring resonators due to the excitation of conjugated topological interface-states, which is different from those in conventional TIS. Furthermore, the problem of transmission decreases resulting from high-Q increases in the traditional photonic system is significantly improved by this approach. These findings could pave a novel path for developing advanced high-Q filters, optical sensors, switches, resonators, communications and quantum information processors.
PhysicsNature.com

Radiative properties of quantum emitters in boron nitride from excited state calculations and Bayesian analysis

Point defects in hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) have attracted growing attention as bright single-photon emitters. However, understanding of their atomic structure and radiative properties remains incomplete. Here we study the excited states and radiative lifetimes of over 20 native defects and carbon or oxygen impurities in hBN using ab initio density functional theory and GW plus Bethe-Salpeter equation calculations, generating a large data set of their emission energy, polarization and lifetime. We find a wide variability across quantum emitters, with exciton energies ranging from 0.3 to 4 eV and radiative lifetimes from ns to ms for different defect structures. Through a Bayesian statistical analysis, we identify various high-likelihood charge-neutral defect emitters, among which the native VNNB defect is predicted to possess emission energy and radiative lifetime in agreement with experiments. Our work advances the microscopic understanding of hBN single-photon emitters and introduces a computational framework to characterize and identify quantum emitters in 2D materials.
Physicsarxiv.org

Ultrahigh thermal conductivity and strength in direct-gap semiconducting graphene-like BC6N: A first-principles and classical investigation

In recent years, graphene-like boron carbide and carbon nitride nanosheets have attracted remarkable attentions, owing to their semiconducting electronic nature and outstanding mechanical and heat transport properties. Graphene-like BC6N is an experimentally realized layered material and most recently has been the focus of numerous theoretical studies. Interestingly, the most stable form of BC6N monolayer remains unexplored and limited information are known concerning its intrinsic physical properties. Herein, on the basis of density functional theory (DFT) calculations we confirm that the most stable form of BC6N nanosheet shows a rectangular unitcell, in accordance with an overlooked experimental finding. We found that BC6N monolayer is a semiconductor with 1.19 eV direct gap and yields anisotropic and excellent absorption of visible light. First-principles results highlight that BC6N nanosheet exhibits anisotropic and ultrahigh tensile strength and lattice thermal conductivity, outperforming all other fabricated 2D semiconductors. We moreover develop classical molecular dynamic models for the evaluation of heat transport and mechanical properties of BC6N nanomembranes. The presented results in this work not only shed light on the most stable configuration of BC6N nanosheet, but also confirm its outstandingly appealing electronic, optical, heat conduction and mechanical properties, extremely motivating for further theoretical and experimental endeavors.