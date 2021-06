TeamViewer announced a new partnership with SAP. The companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of workplaces and processes in industrial environments. The partnership will help to better address the fast growing need of customers for enhanced, outcome-based services. It includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP´s solutions for asset and service management as well as a joint go-to-market strategy with TeamViewer joining SAP’s partner program.