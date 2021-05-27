Are There Actually Five Letters in 2 Corinthians (so that it is 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 Corinthians?)

With the resurrection of the Christ the mystery of life after death became a lot less mysterious. Though life after death is one of the greatest mysteries in the world, there is no reason to make it more mysterious than it should be. After all, unlike Buddha, unlike Muhammad, unlike Hindus and Shirley McClain types who believe in reincarnation, our Lord Jesus and only Jesus of Nazareth maintained continuity between this life and the next by retaining His body and the continuity of His person. How do we know there is, in fact, life after death? How do we know there is a great communion of the living dead? It was not because we feel like it is so and not because we really wished it so, but because one man, Jesus of Nazareth, actually died at the hands of professional executioners and the very same person rose from the dead three days later and both told and showed us exactly what life after death is like. You could actually touch it by touching Him.