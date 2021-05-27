Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Are There Actually Five Letters in 2 Corinthians (so that it is 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 Corinthians?)

ehrmanblog.org
 22 days ago

In my previous post I tried to show why most critical scholars think that the letter of 2 Corinthians is actually two different letters that have been spliced together. When I was back in graduate school, I learned – to my surprise – that there were scholars who thought that in fact 2 Corinthians was made up of five different letters, all spliced together. At first that struck me as a bit crazy, but as I looked at the evidence I began to see that it made a good bit of sense.

ehrmanblog.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionpatrickhwrisley.com

The Message: Down, but Not Out!, 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1

A sermon preached by Patrick H. Wrisley on June 6, 2021. Over the years, I have learned something that they don’t teach you in seminary: There are churches out there where the pastor and the congregation don’t get along. Sometimes the relationship gets so bad they have to part ways. If this is a pattern with a succession of the church’s pastors, then the church becomes known as a Clergy Killer Church. These are churches that have the propensity to run its pastors off.
Religionstjohnsaustinlcms.org

06/13 – 2 Corinthians 5:1-17 – God’s Promises are Sure

Thus says the Lord God: “I myself will take a sprig from the lofty top of the cedar and will set it out. I will break off from the topmost of its young twigs a tender one, and I myself will plant it on a high and lofty mountain. On the mountain height of Israel will I plant it, that it may bear branches and produce fruit and become a noble cedar. And under it will dwell every kind of bird; in the shade of its branches birds of every sort will nest. And all the trees of the field shall know that I am the Lord; I bring low the high tree, and make high the low tree, dry up the green tree, and make the dry tree flourish. I am the Lord; I have spoken, and I will do it.”
Religionhighlandparklc.com

Verse of the Day – 1 Corinthians 12:25-27 KJV

That there should be no schism in the body; but that the members should have the same care one for another. And whether one member suffer, all the members suffer with it; or one member be honoured, all the members rejoice with it. Now ye are the body of Christ, and members in particular.
Religionstjohnsaustinlcms.org

06/20 – 2 Corinthians 6:1–13 – Salvation Has Come

There is an immediacy in today’s Epistle. The Church was not looked upon kindly by Jewish believers or the Roman Empire in Paul’s day. So, he asks his readers, then and now, to not consider how others might evaluate them, but to focus on the spiritual reality that lies beneath. Then they might see the current moment as another day of salvation. He hopes that this will widen their hearts, that is, move them to let their faith be shown in greater loving actions. The other Readings remind us that the God we have come to trust is the One who created all things and is one with our Lord, who remained in control of His creation even as He was determined to die within it for our sake.
Religionstjohnsaustinlcms.org

06/20 – 2 Corinthians 6:1–13 – Salvation Has Come

Then the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind and said:. Who is this that darkens counsel by words without knowledge?. I will question you, and you make it known to me. “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?. Tell me, if you have understanding. Who...
SocietyLancaster Online

Courage needed to effect change (letter)

The June 5 letter (“Thoughts on truth in US”) implying that truth comes from what the good people of this country believe is not borne out by history. Most of the truths that prevail today were discovered by courageous individuals who were leading thinkers at times when people and established institutions held other beliefs.
SocietyLancaster Online

Love, kindness are the answers (letter)

Peace and contentment are found not in possessions, wealth, power or fame, but through kindness in thought and action. Every person’s value is equal to one’s own. No one has chosen their particular birth circumstances or childhood nurturing, thus anyone could have been anyone else. One cannot hate another without hating oneself. To love every individual — fully, completely and unconditionally, without dividing friend from foe, or family from stranger — is to love oneself.
Religion1517.org

Epistle: 2 Corinthians 5:1-10 (11-17) (Pentecost 3: Series B)

With the resurrection of the Christ the mystery of life after death became a lot less mysterious. Though life after death is one of the greatest mysteries in the world, there is no reason to make it more mysterious than it should be. After all, unlike Buddha, unlike Muhammad, unlike Hindus and Shirley McClain types who believe in reincarnation, our Lord Jesus and only Jesus of Nazareth maintained continuity between this life and the next by retaining His body and the continuity of His person. How do we know there is, in fact, life after death? How do we know there is a great communion of the living dead? It was not because we feel like it is so and not because we really wished it so, but because one man, Jesus of Nazareth, actually died at the hands of professional executioners and the very same person rose from the dead three days later and both told and showed us exactly what life after death is like. You could actually touch it by touching Him.
Religion1517.org

Epistle: 2 Corinthians 6:1-13 (Pentecost 4: Series B)

This faith bears fruit, but it may be fruit that turns upside down the world’s values. This pericope begins in a curious spot. Verses 1-2 really belong to the conclusion of the preceding verses in which Paul explains divine reconciliation. Drawn from Isaiah 49:8, what a conclusion it is: “Working together with Him, then, we appeal to you not to receive the grace of God in vain. For He says, ‘In a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helpful you.’ Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (verses 1-2). Paul is celebrating with these capstone verses that the restoration of Israel finds its fulfillment of the new creation in which Jew and Gentile, reconciled to God and each other through the cross, are the new Israel in Christ. Then the thought transitions to our current reading, starting at verse 3.
Religiondailyverses.net

1 Corinthians 1:10

I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought. Now I beseech you, brethren,...