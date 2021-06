Campaigners are calling for a halt to the deportation of a 22-year-old autistic man to Jamaica at demonstrations in London and Glasgow on Saturday. Osime Brown was jailed for stealing a friend’s mobile phone, a crime that he and others say he did not commit. He was sentenced to five years for robbery, attempted robbery and perverting the course of justice. Now that he has been released from prison he faces deportation to Jamaica, a country he left at the age of four to settle in the UK with his mother, Joan Martin.