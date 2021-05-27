Memorial Day Services

This Memorial Day, take a moment to reflect on those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Gower Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 31, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Gower Veterans Memorial on Railroad. As a community we come together to honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice by giving their life so that we may live in a free nation, under God. Col. Hall and Central High School JROTC will assist with the flag raising ceremony. Gower Masonic Lodge & Lions Club will be preparing and serving lunch immediately following the ceremony, free will donation.