Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide

By GEIR MOULSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhPI5_0aEJluN300

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is officially recognizing the colonial-era massacre of tens of thousands of people in Namibia as genocide and has agreed to provide funding to help the communities affected. But it is stopping short of formal reparations, which some have demanded.

The move announced Friday is the result of more than five years of talks about killings between 1904 and 1908, when Germany was the southern African country’s colonial ruler. As part of it, Germany will provide 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for projects that are expected to stretch over 30 years. But some groups protested Friday in the Namibian capital amid complaints the accord did not go far enough.

Historians say German Gen. Lothar von Trotha, who was sent to what was then German South West Africa to put down an uprising by the Herero people, instructed his troops to wipe out the entire tribe. They say that the majority of Herero, about 65,000, were killed as were at least 10,000 Nama.

“In the light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement, adding that the government was committed to naming “unsparingly and without euphemisms” the atrocities committed.

“We will now officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide,” he said.

Germany says that representatives of the Herero and Nama were involved in the negotiations, though Berlin’s direct dealings have been with the Namibian government.

Germany gained control of the desert country in the 1880s and surrendered the territory to South Africa in 1915. Namibia gained independence in 1990.

Talks between the two countries opened in 2015, more than a decade after a 2004 visit to Namibia in which then-Development Minister Heidemarie Wieczorek-Zeul offered Germany’s first apology for the killings. At the time, she, too, acknowledged they constituted a genocide.

Maas said that, “as a gesture of recognition of the incalculable suffering,” Germany plans to support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with the 1.1 billion-euro “rebuilding and development” program. He said communities affected by the genocide would play a role in deciding how those funds would be used.

At the same time, he said that “legal claims to compensation cannot be derived from this.”

That reflects Germany’s position that the Genocide Convention of 1948 — created in response to the Holocaust committed by Nazi Germany — cannot be applied retroactively, and that its liability is political and moral rather than legal.

The projects Germany agreed to fund will cover areas such as land reform, including land purchases, rural infrastructure, water supply and vocational training. They will be separate from continuing development aid to Namibia.

The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to sign the agreement, but there was no immediate announcement of when that will happen.

“We are thankful that these long-running negotiations on how to deal with this dark chapter of our joint history could be brought to a good conclusion for both sides,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters in Berlin.

In 2018, Germany returned more than a dozen skulls and other human remains taken from Namibia by colonial forces over a century earlier for pseudo-scientific racial experiments. They had been stored in German hospitals, museums and universities for decades.

___

Associated Press journalist Sonja Smith contributed from Windhoek, Namibia.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

479K+
Followers
252K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#Genocide#Ap#African#Namibian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Related
Europeworldpoliticsreview.com

Herero and Nama Leaders Denounce Germany’s Empty Genocide Acknowledgment

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Africathewestonforum.com

Colonial-era crimes – atrocities: Namibia slams German payments as too low

It is not enough for Germany to pay 1.1 billion euros (about 1.2 billion Swiss francs) to Namibia under the reconciliation agreement. This was stated by Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba on the occasion of the official presentation of the agreement. After years of negotiations, Germany and the former...
Worldncpolicywatch.org

Tulsa, Namibia, Hitler, January 6: A scholar warns that history matters

“I wish I had the flexibility to teach a lot of things.” That was the response of my tenth-grade history teacher to my request to learn more about black history. It was February of 1968. The civil rights movement was still going strong. Two months later, Dr. King would be assassinated. Significantly, I was raising my question in my home at the time, Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the deadliest racial massacres in American history. That two-day frenzy of racial terror by a white mob abetted by law enforcement had occurred in 1921, a mere 47 years earlier. Yet, I had not then heard of it and I doubt that my history teacher had either—so complete has been the whitewashing of American racial history.
Violent Crimesnewagebd.net

Mother on trial for killing five of her children in Germany

A 28-year-old woman went on trial in Germany on Monday after being accused of smothering five of her six children in the bath, in what prosecutors called a particularly ‘malicious’ case. The accused, identified only as Christiane K., faces a life sentence if found guilty of the murders by the...
Societyasumetech.com

Because of a in Paris killed diplomats .. Germany witnessed a blood bath

Between November 9 and 10, 1938, Germany experienced acts of violence, die die the Jewish population of the country and their property. These acts of violence, known as Kristallnacht or Kristallnacht, resulted in the murder of dozen of Jews and the arrest of more than 30,000 others. Meanwhile, thousands of Jewish shops and churches were set on fire and destroyed by angry Nazi fanatics after the German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris was murdered by a German-Jewish teenager of Polish descent.
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

German NATO troops return from Lithuania over racism allegations

Some 30 German soldiers headed home from Lithuania on Thursday in the wake of alleged racist and antisemitic remarks as well as accusations of sexual violence, the Defense Ministry and a military spokesperson said. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer confirmed Wednesday that the entire platoon would return to Germany “with immediate...
Africanordot.app

Namibia's chief negotiator confident deal with Berlin will hold

Namibia's chief negotiator Zed Ngavirue is confident that the reconciliation agreement proposed by Germany to recognize the crimes of the German colonial power more than 100 years ago can still go ahead despite criticism. The negotiation had reached a point where both sides agreed, Ngavirue told dpa on Wednesday. However,...
Europela-croix.com

Rwandan cardinal assesses the 1994 genocide

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda on Nov. 28, 2020 at the Vatican. (Photo by STEFANO SPAZIANI/PICTURE ALLIANCE/ MAXPPP) — French President Emmanuel Macron recently acknowledge his country's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. While he insisted France had not been a direct "accomplice"...
Americaswawataynews.ca

The Canadian Genocide

The news that the graves of 215 children had been discovered near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia came as shock to me, my family and to every First Nation person across the country. As shocking as it was, it was also knowledge we had known about our entire lives.
US News and World Report

Canada's Blind Spot on Recognizing Genocide

The Canadian Parliament is sometimes at the cutting edge of genocide recognition and human rights. Earlier this year, the House of Commons passed a non-binding motion to recognize China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs as genocide. It was a principled and courageous stand and Canada was just the second country in the world to take this position.
Americasboundarycreektimes.com

NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

New Democrats are calling on the federal government to recognize the residential schools policy pursued by Canada for over a century as genocide against Indigenous Peoples. In a motion to be tabled in the House of Commonson Thursday, NDP MP Leah Gazan is asking fellow lawmakers to unanimously acknowledge the institutions’ history as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group.
Africacajnewsafrica.com

Threat of genocide real in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THERE is concern about the situation in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia degenerating into genocide. Upcoming elections scheduled for the East African country have coincided with the divisions. “On top of ethnic targeting and massacres within Tigray, there have been reports of government discrimination,...
Politicsasumetech.com

Turkey to the European meeting in Athens: useless

In explanations, die undermining the ceasefire between the two parties die Turkey die Declaration of the European Union in Athens as worthless. Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement today, Tuesday that die joint declaration, die to conclude the meeting of 7 EU member states in Athens published is worthless.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden to throw off shackles against Slovakia at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Sweden is promising a more expansive approach against Slovakia at the European Championship. That won’t be difficult. Against Spain in their Group E opener, the Swedes had only 15% possession — the lowest figure on record in the history of the tournament. In terms of passes, they had 161 compared to Spain’s 917.