An Arctic loon was spotted for the first time ever in Wisconsin when WI DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady and friends sighted the striking loon along Lake Superior in Bayfield County May 31, 2021. Only a few records of the bird exist elsewhere in the U.S. Arctic loons are birds of northern Europe and Asia as well as the Pacific coast of Alaska. In wildlife terms, the bird is a “vagrant” or an “accidental,” an individual found outside its normal range. Although the Arctic loon sighting has been acknowledged as legitimate by multiple birding experts, it has not yet been officially accepted by the arbiter of such things, the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology which will meet to discuss and rule on the sighting.