State health officials commend seniors, adolescents for COVID vaccine response

hot967.fm
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say 57 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and over have now received the complete series of the COVID vaccine, and 54 percent of those age 12-plus. And Kris Ehresmann with the state Health Department sends “hats off” to those 65 and over:. “89.3 percent have had a dose, and...

hot967.fm
