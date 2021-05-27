State health officials commend seniors, adolescents for COVID vaccine response

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena public health officials Sunday partnered with Huntington Hospital and the Rose Bowl Flea Market to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic, which was slated to go until 10 a.m., was offering the first 100 people to get vaccinated free admittance to the Flea Market, a $20 value, as an added incentive. “I’m feeling good,” said Ruben Alonzo of Victorville, who received his first dose. “The incentive was the money. And then also, I knew it was going to open up on the 15th and that not everyone was going to wear their mask.” Officials said also that all eligible individuals who are fully vaccinated by Tuesday may be considered for other cash incentives such as a $50 incentive card and up to $1.5 million from California.