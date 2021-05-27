Cancel
City Center Partnership Calls for Art Proposals through INFUSE: Artists on Main Street

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Center Partnership is excited to launch a request for proposals from artists, creatives, and organizations for Phase III INFUSE projects in the City Center to be completed by December 31, 2021. INFUSE is part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, a partnership between Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation. The larger initiative explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation in Minnesota Main Street communities. Mankato was one of three pilot communities for the initiative and received funding for the first three years. The program now stands on its own within the City Center Partnership while considered a model for other communities to follow.

Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Updates on former motel

June 2021 will mark three years since a private ministry purchased and donated the former St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing (P4H). Earlier in 2018, a ministry group had a vision to impact homelessness and reached out to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) to explore options. GMAUW made the connection between the anonymous donors and P4H. The organization, which up to that point had operated two emergency homeless shelters in Mankato, took incremental steps toward converting the motel into its first shelter outside of Blue Earth County.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

Traffic patterns affected due to road improvement projects

Due to road improvement projects in the Mankato area, traffic patterns on some local roadways, including Victory Drive (north of Madison Avenue), are being directly impacted. City of Mankato staff are coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Blue Earth County to ensure traffic signals are working optimally while detours are in place. Motorists should expect delays due to the increased traffic until construction is complete and the public’s patience is appreciated.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...