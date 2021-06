For over 100 years Fairbanks, Alaska has been celebrating the summer solstice with a midnight ball game. This Sunday, June 20th, you may celebrate the summer solstice by throwing a barbecue, or using the longest day of the year to work on your tan at the beach. Maybe you’ll do some balcony gardening in hopes of a good harvest, dance around a bonfire to banish demons, or don a flower crown before base jumping off a cliff. Perhaps you’ll gather at Stonehenge in England and watch the morning sun shine right into its heart. Or, drive to Carhenge in Nebraska, where nothing really happens on the solstice, but it looks cool and you can invite your dad—Sunday also happens to be Father’s Day.