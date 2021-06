After much arm-twisting, I was asked to attend a press meeting at the fairgrounds to commemorate Fair Food Fest coming back to Yakima. Oh, if you insist. This has become a great tradition for the Yakima Valley. Instead of having to wait all year for your funnel cake or elephant ear or other great 'fair food' items, they have an easy drive-thru option that takes you through the fairgrounds, stop off and grab whatever you want along the way.