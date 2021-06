Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.