State Representative Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton says the budget approved this week by the Joint Finance Committee invests in priority issues without raising taxes. Loudenbeck says the proposal invests significantly in the areas of healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The Republican says the measure also reflects $3.4 billion in tax cuts. She says the savings are made possible in large part because of an increase in tax revenues, predominantly from on-line sales tax collections. The legislature is expected to vote on the measure week after next.