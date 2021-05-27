Brandeis Dean Declares “Yes, All White People Are Racists”

It is apparent to me from the June 12 response letter “Critical Race Theory exposes white privilege, not racism,” the author would rather play games than to clearly define or support the points of his argument. Though technically he did not call anyone a racist in his initial letter, it is obviously implied in the text of the letter. He talked about the need to “study of racism and the realities of modern day systemic racism.” By definition, there cannot be racism without a perpetrator, also known as a racist. So who does he believe are the racists? Since “most Americans don’t have a clue,” perhaps he would like to clearly define white privilege, white racism and systemic racism. How about a clear, concise description of critical race theory and how it will unite the country?