Inyo National Forest Information for Memorial Day Weekend

mammothtimes.com
 30 days ago

This Monday, Memorial Day, as we honor all the heroes who gave their lives in military service to this nation, the Inyo National Forest would also like to remind all visitors to plan ahead before visiting. Please recreate responsibly, including packing out your trash, use good social distancing when in...

mammothtimes.com
State
California State
#Forest Service#Camping#The Inyo National Forest#Americans#Campfire#Briquette Barbeques#The Recreate Responsibly
News Break
Politics
Hobbieslascrucestoday.com

Available Camping on the Gila National Forest

Silver City, NM. July 11, 2021. Are you thinking about going camping on the Gila National Forest, but. don’t know where to go? Or maybe your favorite place to go is closed or full?. There is a wildland fire on the Wilderness Ranger District (RD) which has necessitated the closure...
Springville, CAkernvalleysun.com

Sequoia National Forest announces rules for reopened campgrounds

The usually busy Memorial Day weekend marked the reopening of the Sequoia National Forest, with most of the first-come, first-served campgrounds expected to have reopened as of that date. Some restrictions are in place, however, and are designed to safely manage the 168 million guests (last year's statistics) visiting the...
YubaNet

Plumas National Forest enters Fire Use Restrictions

Fire use restrictions are effective June 15, 2021, within the Plumas National Forest (public land), according to Chris Carlton, Forest Supervisor. You may not build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire or stove fire except in the designated recreation sites noted in Exhibit A of the PNF Forest Order #05-11-00-21-09. Note: campfires must be built within agency installed & approved fire pits within the designated recreation sites.
Rowan County, KYWKYT 27

Kentuckians take advantage of visiting state forests on National Get Outdoors Day

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is National Get Outdoors Day, and the Daniel Boone National Forest waived their fees for outdoor activities. “So National Get Outdoors Day started under President Obama, and it was part of Michelle Obama’s [plan], getting more kids active and more kids outside,” said Mary O’Malley. O’Malley is the public affairs specialist for the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Politicsnativesunnews.today

Black Hills National Forest

The Lakota called the ponderosa-covered hills in western South Dakota Pahá Sápa, which translates to ‘hills that are black’. A sacred place for many indigenous tribes, the Lakota believe the Black Hills are the heart of everything that is. The Lewis and Clark expedition led to the formation of the...
AgricultureSierra Sun

National Forest visits soared in 2020

New data shows more people than ever visited national forests and grasslands last year, according to a U.S. Forest Service report recently released. National forests and grasslands received 168 million visits in 2020 — an increase of 18 million when compared to 2019. The Forest Service, working closely with partners,...
Economytheprospectnews.com

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER FOR SALE

The Broken Wagon Salvage Sale is located within T26N R3W Sections 1 and 2; T27N R3W Sections 35 and 36 Shannon County, MO 5th P.M. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Doniphan Ranger Station at 2:00 PM local time on 07/22/2021 for an estimated volume of 293 CCF of Mixed Hardwood sawtimber, 27 CCF of Southern Pine sawtimber, 58 CCF of Mixed Hardwood misc-conv., and 16 CCF of Southern Pine misc-conv. marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Mixed Hardwood (Topwood) pulpwood, Mixed Hardwood fuelwood, and Southern Pine (Topwood) pulpwood that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Doniphan Ranger Station at 573-996-2153 or online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/mtnf/landmanagement/resourcemanagement. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe, Carson national forests restricting campfires

New fire restrictions are being implemented across New Mexico as the southwestern United States continues to endure extreme drought and a heat wave. Santa Fe National Forest is expanding Stage 1 fire restrictions to the entire forest beginning Thursday. The restrictions were previously limited to the forest's western areas. Carson...
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Lincoln County businesses thrive over Memorial Day weekend

According to reports from some locals and the county sheriff, so many vehicles frequented the Y service station over Memorial Day weekend that some pumps had more than four cars waiting to fuel up. It was so bad that many locals decided to turn around and go home instead of waiting for the pumps to […]
nmfireinfo.com

Lincoln National Forest-Outlaw Fire: Final Post

This will be the final post for the Outlaw Fire unless there is a significant change. Fire Update: After more accurate GPS mapping, the Outlaw Fire was determined to be approximately 10 acres in size. Crews were able to construct fireline around the entire perimeter of the fire to reinforce the retardant that was dropped yesterday by aircraft. Five fire engines, one 20-person type-2 fire crew and a 10-person short module fire crew extinguished hot spots near the perimeter of the lightning-caused fire. Fire activity is minimal although smoke may be seen as logs inside the perimeter of the fire continue to smolder over the coming days.
EnvironmentCody Enterprise

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to begin on Shoshone National Forest

The Shoshone National Forest is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting at 12:01 am on Friday, June 25, 2021. This decision was based on moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors to include predicted weather and current fire activity. With increasing fire danger, we are implementing these restrictions to...
Vernal, UTsweetwaternow.com

Fire Restrictions in Ashley National Forest Start Today

VERNAL, Utah — Due to the current and forecasted weather and extremely dry conditions, which have created substantial hazardous fire potential, fire restrictions within the Ashley National Forest started today. According to a press release from the Ashley National Forest website, these conditions are anticipated to continue into the foreseeable...
Environmentmontanarightnow.com

Yellowstone National Park's first wildland fire of the year ignites

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A visitor to Yellowstone National Park reports the first wildland fire of the year has broken out due to a lightning strike. According to the YNP Public Affairs Office, the Elk Creek Fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size and is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern part of the park.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

The Road Trip Issue 2021: Shawnee National Forest

We didn’t throw a dart at a map to choose the Shawnee National Forest as our road-trip destination this year, but we might as well have. I was completely unfamiliar with the 290,000-acre wood that sits between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in Southern Illinois before I started aimlessly poking around on Google Maps for possible weekend-getaway locations. But there it is, just three hours northwest of Nashville and home to hiking trails, photogenic rock formations, stunning views and Bigfoot merchandise (mugs, T-shirts and the like, as the famous cryptid is thought by some to reside in the area).
Bend, ORKTVZ

Deschutes National Forest day-use passes can now be purchased online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Visitors to the Deschutes National Forest can now purchase day-use passes online at Recreation.gov, via a mobile device at the site or in advance. This new public service provides additional payment options for Forest Service visitors at all day-use sites throughout the forest. Trailheads, boat ramps/docks, and picnic areas where the forest provides public services are all examples of day-use sites.
Lifestylealtaonline.com

Read This Before You Swim in Lake Tahoe

A Lake Tahoe tour company offers a two-hour boat ride (for $69.75) called the M.S. Dixie II Emerald Bay Sightseeing Cruise that promises to share the “fascinating history” of Lake Tahoe. It even throws in a video presentation about “sunken treasures” that are hidden beneath the water’s surface. At no point on this overpriced, boring tour is there mention of the massive prehistoric creature said by some to lurk the depths of the lake.
Photographydawsoncountyjournal.com

Weekend Photos: Random Forest Service Road

While traveling on business I thought I would take a short trek up a random forest service road and snap a few photos before sunset. The air was completely still and serenely quiet. When the temperature is as hot as it was that day, you can truly experience the scent of wood and of the woods, something I find enduringly relaxing.