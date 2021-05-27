Inyo National Forest Information for Memorial Day Weekend

The Broken Wagon Salvage Sale is located within T26N R3W Sections 1 and 2; T27N R3W Sections 35 and 36 Shannon County, MO 5th P.M. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Doniphan Ranger Station at 2:00 PM local time on 07/22/2021 for an estimated volume of 293 CCF of Mixed Hardwood sawtimber, 27 CCF of Southern Pine sawtimber, 58 CCF of Mixed Hardwood misc-conv., and 16 CCF of Southern Pine misc-conv. marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Mixed Hardwood (Topwood) pulpwood, Mixed Hardwood fuelwood, and Southern Pine (Topwood) pulpwood that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Doniphan Ranger Station at 573-996-2153 or online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/mtnf/landmanagement/resourcemanagement. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.