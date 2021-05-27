Tioga and All Sierra Passes Now Open
It's official - all three Sierra mountain passes are OPEN!. Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 in Yosemite National Park, reopened this morning at 8 a.m., according to the Mono County Tourism Department. "Please note that reservations are temporarily required to enter Yosemite National Park (with a few exceptions, including taking YARTS and just driving through). Visit the Park's website at https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm for more information on how to obtain a reservation (valid for three consecutive days)," they said.mammothtimes.com