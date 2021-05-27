Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Diamond Beat: Ducks win first game at Cal, eye Pac-12 tie

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kvv4_0aEJgtEr00 May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

College baseball

Ducks 11, Bears 5 — Oregon won at Cal, moving to 19-9 in Pac-12 play with the hope of winning two more and tying Arizona for the league title. The Ducks had 14 hits, including homers by Gabe Matthews, Anthony Hall and Jack Scanlon. Josh Kasevich and Tanner Smith had three hits each; Kasevich drove in three runs.

Cardinal 1, Beavers 0 — It was a pitchers' duel at Stanford. Kevin Abel struck out seven in a complete game for Oregon State, but gave up a sixth-inning solo homer to Brock Jones. Brenden Beck got the complete-game win, allowing three hits.

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Rangers 0 — Chris Flexen and two relievers combined to allow six hits as Seattle beat Texas in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham homered. Flexen allowed three hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Dust Devils 7, Hops 6 — Host Tri-City scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Carlos Herrera's homer to beat Hillsboro. Herrera had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brendon Davis also homered. Reece Hampton, Eduardo Diaz and Alexander Hernandez (three-run shot) homered for Hillsboro.

Canadians 5, AquaSox 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver beat Everett in walk-off fashion: Spencer Horwitz singled, scoring Tanner Kirwer.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Pro baseball

Athletics 6, Mariners 3 — Seattle rallied with three eighth-inning runs and then had the tying run at home plate in the ninth, but Jarred Kelenic popped out.

James Kaprielian allowed two hits in seven innings and Matt Olson homered for Oakland.

Seattle plays four games at T-Mobile Park against Texas, starting Thursday, and then three against Oakland.

Hops 5, Dust Devils 2 — Hillsboro won its second game in a row at Tri-City. Ryne Nelson allowed two hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Doubles by Blaze Alexander, Tristin English and Axel Andueza plated two ninth-inning runs to make it 5-0; Tri-City's Brendon Davis countered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the home team couldn't score any more runs.

AquaSox 7, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Davis Schneider hit homer for Vancouver but the pitching staff gave up 11 hits, including three by Austin Shenton.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Pro baseball

Hops 5, Dust Devils 3 — Andy Yerzy and Eduardo Diaz each hit two-run homers as Hillsboro won a series opener at Tri-City. Harrison Wenson hit a three-run homer for the Dust Devils.

AquaSox 5, Canadians 3 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver dropped a series opener with Everett. Cameron Eden drove in two runs for the home team.

Mariners 4, Athletics 3 — After a six-game losing streak, Seattle has won the first two games of a three-game series at Oakland.

Ty France, J.P. Crawford, Tom Murphy and Jarred Kelenic all had RBI hits.

Oakland had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but reliever Rafael Montero coaxed a groundout to end the game.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Pro baseball

Mariners 4, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Seattle ended a six-game losing streak, in which they were outscored 46-10 by Detroit and San Diego.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed four hits and one run in six innings. Kyle Lewis hit a two-run homer, prized rookie Jarred Kelenic stroked a solo homer and Mitch Haniger had an RBI double (scoring Kelenic).

{loadposition sub-article-02}
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
20
Followers
192
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Detroit, OR
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Carlos Herrera
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Mariners Hops#The Seattle Mariners#Cal#Ducks#Stanford#Canadians#T Mobile Park#Athletics 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Canadians top AquaSox

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 Pickles Portland 8, Gherkins 2 — The Pickles beat their fellow inhabitant of Walker Stadium. Pro baseball Twins 7, Mariners 2 — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team as Minnesota salvaged the final game of a three-game series at Seattle. Ryan Jeffers also homered. Seattle's Justus Sheffield gave up...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Madrigal out for season

June 14-20: Daily results and other news from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 15 Madrigal Former Oregon State star Nick Madrigal, who had been excelling as Chicago White Sox's starting second baseman, will miss the rest of the season because of a torn hamstring. The team says he'll return without restrictions in 2022. He was hitting .305 with 61 hits, both team bests, in 54 games. Pro...
Posted by
The Times

West Linn boys pull away to beat Tualatin 51-42

The Lions boys hoop team takes charge late to win key Three Rivers League matchup.There's nothing like high school basketball at its best. Long-range 3-pointers, pinpoint passes, daring steals and high-speed fast breaks. Then there was the Wednesday, June 16, contest between the West Linn and Tualatin boys. This one was a hard-fought, intense, occasionally sloppy battle that may well help decide the Three Rivers League championship, with the Lions using an 11-2 edge in the game's final three minutes to win 51-42 at Tualatin High School. "Obviously, it was an ugly one, but I'm super proud of my team,"...
Posted by
The Times

Sherwood comeback equals defeat for Forest Grove, 39-30

The Vikings lead for much of the game before the Bowmen rally behind freshman Ava Heiden.The Forest Grove girls basketball team never trailed in their game with Sherwood — until it mattered most. Despite scoring first and leading the Pacific Conference second-place Bowmen for three and a half quarters, the Vikings went cold, Sherwood got to the line, and ultimately, Bowmen freshman post Ava Heiden proved too much for the Viks. The Bowmen captured the game 39-30 Tuesday night, June 15, at Sherwood High School. Heiden, Sherwood's 6-foot-4 phenom, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. She contributed on defense...
Posted by
The Times

Hillsboro takes rain-shortened series with Tri City

The Hops take three-of-five games from the Dust Devils and head to Eugene for six games with the Ems.Mother Nature, while seemingly not a fan of baseball of late, seems to be a fan of the Hillsboro Hops. Hillsboro won its second straight High-A West series this past weekend due in part to an unseasonably wet weekend at Ron Tonkin Field. The June 12 game versus Tri-City was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to wet conditions. Upon its completion Sunday, the win, coupled with the cancellation of Sunday's originally scheduled game as the result of rain,...
Posted by
The Times

Boys Basketball Slideshow: West Linn 51, Tualatin 42

Check out this slideshow of the best images from West Linn's 51-42 win over Tualatin.Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn boys basketball team's 51-42 win over Tualatin at Tualatin High School on Wednesday, June 16. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen. To buy an image from this slideshow, visit milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Madrigal out with torn hamstring

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JUNE 10 Pro baseball Tigers 8, Mariners 3 — Detroit hit three home runs, by Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers, as the Tigers beat Seattle two out of three games at home. Mitch Haniger hit two homers for Seattle. Detroit has won five of six games with Seattle. The Mariners play a...
Posted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Hops win with long ball, Nelson pitching

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JUNE 10 Pro baseball Tigers 8, Mariners 3 — Detroit hit three home runs, by Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers, as the Tigers beat Seattle two out of three games at home. Mitch Haniger hit two homers for Seattle. Detroit has own five of six games with Seattle. The Mariners play a...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Ducks, Beavers lose baseball regional finals

June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 8 Pro baseball Tigers 5, Mariners 3 — Former Oregon State pitcher Matthew Boyd scattered six hits in six innings for the win, and Eric Haase hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first of three games against visiting Seattle. J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners. Hops 7, Dust Devils...
Aloha, ORPosted by
The Times

Aloha product Brandon Eisert focused on the present

Pitching in relief for the Vancouver Canadians, the former Warriors standout appreciates his support off the field.It's a brand-new ballgame for Brandon Eisert, even if the surroundings are very familiar. Eisert was drafted out of Oregon State University in 2019, an 18th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn't get into an official game in the Blue Jays organization that summer, and then in 2020, the minor league baseball season was canceled. That means 2021 is Eisert's first taste of playing professionally. So far, it suits him just fine: He's pitched to a 1.42 ERA over nine games, all...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Hops welcome increased fans back to Ron Tonkin Field

The team announced that capacity will increase to 50 percent as of their June 8 game with Tri-City.The Hillsboro Hops announced this morning, June 8, that capacity at Ron Tonkin Field will jump to 50% as of tonight's game against Tri-City. The team also announced that vaccinated fans will be able to sit next to each other in "vaccinated only" sections, while non-vaccinated fans will still be required to sit in pod seating in designated areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, masks are no longer required per Oregon Health Authority guidance for outdoor venues. "We look forward to welcoming more fans...
Posted by
The Times

Vancouver Canadians win last game of long homestand

The Canadians downed the Eugene Emeralds to salvage a difficult 2-4 series before a roadtrip to Spokane, Washington.The Vancouver Canadians closed out a tough series at home versus the league-leading Eugene Emeralds with a win Sunday afternoon, June 6. After dropping four of the first five games in the series, the Canadians struck back with a 7-3 victory behind the solid right arm of starter Paxton Schultz, taking advantage of a rash of Emeralds errors in the third inning. Right fielder Tanner Kirwer scored the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the third inning, as he singled,...
Posted by
The Times

Hops Weekly: Hillsboro earns first series win

The Hops take three-of-five from Everett and return home for a six-game set with Tri-City.It took a bit longer than expected, but the Hops got their first series win of the season by defeating the then-first-place Everett AquaSox 5-3 Sunday, June 6, taking three of the series' five games. With the win, Hillsboro improved to 13-16 on the season. The Hops were set to return home to face last-place Tri-City in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, June 8, at Ron Tonkin Field. The series with Everett was cut short following Saturday's contest being rained out, and the subsequent makeup game...
Posted by
The Times

Tualatin Cheer All-Stars make the most of a bad situation

Former Tualatin High School group wins NCA title, places third at Summit cheer championships in Florida.There's nothing easy about cheer. And when Tualatin High School cheer coach, Krista Reynolds, and the remaining 2020 team chose to compete independently last summer as a result of COVID-19 restrictions wreaking havoc on the upcoming school year, few could have envisioned what was in store. But nearly a year and a couple of pretty big trophies later, the Tualatin Cheer All-Stars have defied the odds and made believers out of themselves and others. "When we started this we were just here to have fun,...
Posted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Oakland's Manaea shuts out Mariners

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 Pro baseball Athletics 6, Mariners 0 — At T-Mobile Park, Oakland starter Sean Manaea allowed four hits in a complete-game win over Seattle, while striking out eight and walking two. Mark Canha hit a two-run single and Mitch Moreland a two-run homer. Hops 6, AquaSox 2 — At Everett, Tra Holmes...
Posted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Everett rips six homers in rout of Hillsboro Hops

May 31-June 6: Results for Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Portland Pickles, and Oregon and Oregon State baseball.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. TUESDAY, JUNE 1 Pro baseball Athletics 12, Mariners 6 — Tony Kemp, Oakland's No. 9 hitter, had three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs as Oakland beat host Seattle. Matt Olson also homered, had two hits and drove in three runs for the Athletics. Taylor Trammell and Tom Murphy homered...
Posted by
The Times

Oregon All-Star Series set for return to Corvallis June 19-20

The event showcases the state's top senior Class 6A and 5A high school baseball players.The Richardson Oregon All-Star Series, which showcases the state's top senior Class 6A and 5A high school baseball players, unveiled their North and South rosters on Tuesday, June 1. Announced by coordinators Jake Anders, John Arntson and Scot McDonald — coaches at Lake Oswego, Clackamas and Crescent Valley high schools — the two-game series returns from a one-year hiatus June 19-20 at Oregon State's Goss Stadium. The North roster features four seniors from Metro League champion Westview (14-3), including Metro League Player of the Year shortstop...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: Seattle sweep Texas; Ducks host regional

May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, MAY30 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Rangers 2 — Seattle completed the four-game sweep of Texas at T-Mobile Park to reach .500 (27-27). Kyle Seager hit a solo homer and Ty France had two hits and three RBIs. Joey Gallo homered off Yusei Kikuchi, who otherwise pitched decently and three relievers helped him get the win. The Mariners...
Posted by
The Times

Hops drops series finale 6-3, split six-game set

Series split drops Hillsboro to 10-14 on the season and five games behind first place Eugene and Everett.The Hops just can't get any traction. Despite winning three of its first four games at Tri-City this past week, Hillsboro missed an opportunity to gain momentum by dropping the final two of the six-game series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco, Washington. Tri-City's Brendon Davis homered twice in the series finale May 30, en route to a 6-3 Dust Devils win and a 3-3 series split. The last of the six games was highlighted by a heated first-inning exchange between Davis and Hops...
Posted by
The Times

Diamond Beat: OSU, UO baseball close regular season with win

May 24-30: Results from Mariners, Hops, Oregon State and Oregon baseball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SATURDAY, MAY 29 College baseball Beavers 9, Cardinal 1 — Oregon State (34-22, 16-14 Pac-12) closed out the regular season with a big win at Stanford. Jake Pfennigs allowed five hits and one run in six innings. Troy Claunch went 3-for-6 with two RBIs. The Beavers now await word on NCAA regional play. Ducks 6, Bears 5 —...