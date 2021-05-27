Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Carluccio’s cocktail range is here to make summer even more exciting

By Anna Lewis
goodhousekeeping.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarluccio’s is here to make summer even more exciting with its craft cocktail range. Thanks, Carluccio’s - we owe you one. The Italian restaurant and deli franchise has just announced that it is launching a cocktail range, and the flavours are right up our street. Saying that, we’ve never met a cocktail we didn’t like, so, ya know…

www.goodhousekeeping.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Balsamic Vinegar#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Beverages#Sweet Vermouth#Amalfi Pompelmo Margarita#Pampelle Italian#London Dry Gin#Good Housekeeping#Limoncello#Portobello Road Gin#Golden Rum#Blossom Honey#Fresh Orange#Strawberries#Pink Grapefruit#Honeyed Fig Daiquiri#Fig Liqueur#Deli Franchise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThe Daily Meal

Summer Crush Cocktail

The only way this cocktail could get any more beachy would be to serve it up inside a giant coconut or pineapple. Step 1: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 2 ounces cherry vodka, 3/4 ounce grenadine and 2 ounces sweet and sour mix. Step 2: Shake vigorously....
Recipes225batonrouge.com

Make a Daisy cocktail from the classic sour cocktail family

The Daisy cocktail has been around since the mid-19th century. It’s not a particular type of cocktail, but one of the classic styles belonging to a branch of the sour cocktail family. Just as there are “mother sauces” in classic French cuisine, there are also several different families in the...
Recipeslocalemagazine.com

This Hendrick’s Cucumber Cocktail Recipe Is Summer in a Glass

When it comes to summer sippin’, we like to keep things light and fresh! Whether it’s a garden party, picnic or boozy backyard brunch, nothing beats a fizzy refreshment on a sunny-and-75 day. And believe it or not, World Cucumber Day is quickly approaching—a day when the noble cucumber receives the attention it deserves. Every June 14, Hendrick’s Gin celebrates this noble fruit and invites those with a crisp and curious mind to join them. As a tribute, we’re sharing a sumptuous summer cocktail recipe that’ll quench your thirst and leave you feelin’ cool as a, well, cucumber! Cucumber Gin Cocktail Recipe.
Food & Drinkstheinfatuation.com

How To Make The Snakecharmer Cocktail

I’ve known Gates Otsuji for about 10 years now. He was a bartender (eventually head bartender) at the trendy downtown hotel where I first learned how to make drinks - and, full disclosure, he’s probably the closest thing I’ve ever had to a mentor. Understandably, I wanted to get one of his original cocktails on our site. So here’s a drink called The Snakecharmer, compliments of someone who, in my obviously unbiased opinion, is one of the very best bartenders out there.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

How to Make The Garibaldi, The World’s Most Complicated 2-Ingredient Cocktail

The classic two-ingredient Garibaldi embodies the perfect summer cocktail: sweet, refreshing, and easy to drink. Well-made versions hit all the right notes: The bitterness and complexity of Campari married to the fruit-filled simplicity of orange juice, while a top layer of foam gives a rich flourish of texture. This versatile beverage goes nicely as an aperitivo before dinner, at brunch, or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Though there is some finesse to making a respectable Garibaldi, you won’t need much in the way of complicated liqueurs or specialty bitters.
RestaurantsEater

The Sentinel’s Meaty Sandwiches and House of Shields’ Classic Cocktails Are Back After More than a Year

Now less than two weeks away from California fully reopening, the time has come when we may have to face heading back into the office, but the plus is that some favorite lunch counters and happy hour bars may be able to finally reopen. Eater SF is happy to report that two cult favorite downtown spots, which have been shuttered for more than a year, are finally prying off the boards: The Sentinel, that sandwich legend on a corner in SoMa, is bringing back the corned beef. And House of Shields, the hundred-year-old bar next door, will be pouring classic cocktails once more.
Drinkskamcity.com

WKD Launches Pre-Mixed Cocktails Range

WKD is introducing a range of pre-mixed bottled cocktails to help convenience stores tap into the growing take-home RTD market. Presented in 700ml fully-sleeved sharing bottles, WKD Cocktails will initially be offered in two varieties – Blue Lagoon and Tropical Sunrise (ABV 5.5%). They will be available to wholesalers, cash & carries, and independent retailers from July in standard and £4.99 price-marked packs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Rule For Making An Amazing Cocktail

Martha Stewart is the ultimate authority on how to throw a party. The author, television star, entrepreneur, and friend to Snoop Dogg, does it all from decorating to making the food to probably growing the flowers in the centerpieces. She even gives tips on everything from planning a theme for your soiree to hacks on how to remove wine stains from your sofa. But we all know that one of the most important aspects to throwing a party, is serving food and drinks that everyone will love.
Recipesseattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: The Buck Stops Here

While a traditional Buck is any cocktail that mixes your favorite liquor with citrus and ginger beer, our version is one ingredient shy of the truly classic blend. For us, this drink's perfect balance of whiskey, lemon and strawberry was enough to say, "The Buck Stops Here!" So, shake one up and see for yourself — ginger beer just isn't needed here.
DrinksTime Out Global

Learn how to make premium cocktails with Gimlet's virtual class

It can seem like a fun idea to play bartender at home and make cocktails when you’re a wee novice, but the fun begins to dissipate when you’re left sipping a witch’s brew that tastes like rocket fuel. Cue: Andrew McConnell’s flash inner-city diner, Gimlet at Cavendish House. The venue’s...
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Cocktail & Chill - The Summer Cocktail Brunch

1:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 3:00pm) Summer is officially here ☀️ Get ready for a wildly unique cocktail-themed brunch right in the heart of London. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Summer is officially here ☀️. Get ready for...
RecipesFood & Wine

This Bar Set Makes a Great Gift for Dads Who Love Cocktails-and It's 53% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Father's Day-and the anxiety of finding the perfect gift for the dad who has everything-is quickly approaching. This year, we're voting for a hard pass on the ties and dress socks no one wants. Instead, why not break the mold and go with something that will give him a big assist when summer gatherings finally become a thing again: a "gorgeous, high quality" bar set that Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about.
Drinksbostonchefs.com

Coppersmith’s New Summer Cocktails

If you couldn’t tell (the recent heat wave was a bit of a hint), summer weather is upon us. And what better way to keep your cool than with refreshing, seasonal cocktails from Coppersmith. The spacious Southie hang, known for its two patios and cavernous dining room, just debuted their new line-up of beat-the-heat beverages and there’s truly something to please all palates (and heat tolerances). With options like the whimsically-named, Bubbles for Your Troubles featuring citrus vodka, orange liquor, cranberry juice and prosecco, the fresh Cucumber-Basil Smash and Berry Cooler, you’ll be chilling out in high-style (and taste). While you’re at it, be sure to grab some apps and snacks from Coppersmith’s worldly comfort-food inspired dinner menu or drop by for weekend brunch and grab a icy frosé to go with your brunch pizza or breakfast burrito. Head to Opentable or call 617.658.3452 to book a table and get your booze on!
Drinkscocktailsaway.com

5 Aperol Gin Cocktails That Will Make Your Tastebuds Happy

Some posts here on Cocktails Away contain affiliate links, which means I earn a small commission if you click one of these links – at no extra expense to you. Read more about this in my Privacy Policy. I recently wrote about Aperol cocktails. During my research, I found so...