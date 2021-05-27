Nancy L. Dursin - Woonsocket

Nancy L. Dursin, 72, of Woonsocket, died April 23, at home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edgar, Sr. and Lucille (Desrosiers) Dursin. Nancy was employed by Almacs for many years. She was also a dispatcher for Para-Med Ambulance Service. Additionally, Nancy was employed by Shaws Market and most recently as an office manager at Lowe's until her retirement. Nancy was always a devoted daughter. She enjoyed simple pleasures; nature, working in her yard, music, trips to the library and dining out with friends and family. Nancy had an independent spirit and remained young at heart, even while dealing courageously with illness in her later years. She was loved and will be greatly missed.