Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woonsocket, RI

Nancy L. Dursin - Woonsocket

Valley Breeze
 22 days ago

Nancy L. Dursin, 72, of Woonsocket, died April 23, at home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edgar, Sr. and Lucille (Desrosiers) Dursin. Nancy was employed by Almacs for many years. She was also a dispatcher for Para-Med Ambulance Service. Additionally, Nancy was employed by Shaws Market and most recently as an office manager at Lowe's until her retirement. Nancy was always a devoted daughter. She enjoyed simple pleasures; nature, working in her yard, music, trips to the library and dining out with friends and family. Nancy had an independent spirit and remained young at heart, even while dealing courageously with illness in her later years. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

www.valleybreeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Lincoln, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaws Market#The Holt Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Music
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.