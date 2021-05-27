Cancel
North Providence, RI

Claire Anita Mathieu - Cumberland

Valley Breeze
 22 days ago

Claire Anita (Batalon) Mathieu, 92, passed away May 25. Born in North Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edmond and Germaine (Chicoine) Batalon; wife of the late George G. Mathieu Sr.; devoted mother of Joan A. (Mathieu) Faria of Florida, George G. Mathieu (Jeanine) of North Smithfield, Joseph P. Mathieu of Cranston and Margaret A. (Mathieu) Patrowicz of Worcester, Mass.; cherished grandmother of Richard W. Faria Jr., Jennifer Henshall, Christine Laliberte and Danielle Patrowicz; great-grandmother to Raven Faria, Brody and Ryder Laliberte, Clara and Elyse Henshall and DeAnna Grindle; sister of Raymond Batalon of Woonsocket, Theresa Turner of Arizona, Delores Conway of Illinois and the late Norman Batalon, Doris Sherry and Rita Dalpe.

