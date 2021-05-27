Utopia P2P’s Crypton: Combining privacy and staking rewards in one Cryptocurrency

Preparing for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is a paradox: on the one hand, we don’t know for sure when, or perhaps even if, a large quantum computer will become available that can break all current public-key cryptography. On the other hand, the consequences would be terrible – hijacked code updates, massive sensitive data exposure – and the migration process so complicated that we have no choice but to start preparing now. But what can we do, without wasting resources, to be ready and to reassure our customers that we’re ready?