The Sioux Empire will be full of excitement this summer! Festivals, amusement parks, local and state fairs, and yes concerts will be back in full force for the summer of 2021. The Yankton Riverboat Days Festival truly promises to have one of the best festivals in the state of South Dakota. Well, after cancelling last year's festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yankton Riverboat Days Festival made a HUGE headliner announcement.