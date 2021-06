Here are the May Single-family Home Sales Statistics for Austin, TX:. May represents the last of the “Covid-19 aberration” months for real estate since Covid lockdowns began in March and Texas began opening back up again in May, 2020. So, Apr & May numbers aren’t quite as reliable as the 1st quarter/2021. Mar/2020 sales numbers were barely affected since closings at that time went under contract 30-45 prior and the lockdown was around March 20th, toward the end of the month. Regardless, the numbers above are quite impressive, especially the median and average prices going up by $146,000 and $197,223, respectively…in only 12 months!!