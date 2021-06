As you’ll hear approximately a million times over the next few days, for the first time in his life, LeBron James has been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns extinguished the defending champion Lakers on Thursday, clinching their opening-round series 4–2 with a 113–100 victory. Devin Booker scored 47 points in his first career closeout game. Anthony Davis played only five minutes after attempting to play through a groin injury, while LeBron James scored 29 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes. Here are three thoughts on Phoenix’s win.