Mexican corporate card provider Clara bags $80M amid soaring volume

Clara has lined up $80 million in new funding to build on its rapid transaction volume growth, per TechCrunch. The funding consists of $30 million on the equity side and $50 million in revolving debt. The card provider, which caters both to startups and larger firms, has grown its transaction volume by 100x in a little more than two months, as Gerry Giacomán Colyer, co-founder and CEO of Clara, disclosed to TechCrunch. This latest funding round follows the fintech’s March emergence from stealth mode. Clara will use its proceeds to bolster its card underwriting and to acquire small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers.