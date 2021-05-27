Agnes Matz

PRINCETON — AGNES LOUISE MATZ, age 90, of Waseca, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Born on July 9, 1930, in Arlington, Minnesota. The only child of Harold and Emilie (Luehring) Peterson. She spent her younger years in Hamburg before her family moved to New Richland. Agnes attended New Richland Public Schools, where she enjoyed being a member of the chorus and glee club. She graduated in 1948. Agnes caught the eye of her beloved husband, John Matz, at the local soda shop. John said he had to meet this girl and soon after lost his heart to her. They were married on September 4th, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they shared 57 years of marriage before John passed away on December 3, 2017. Along with raising two children, Agnes worked part-time at, EF Johnson, and Brown Printing. Agnes enjoyed sewing and reading, spending many hours at the Waseca Public Library. Later in life she cherished spending time with her four granddaughters, two great grandchildren, and anticipated the arrival of the third. Agnes spent much of her time reading the bible and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she enjoyed attending services.