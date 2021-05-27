Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, MN

Agnes Matz

southernminn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON — AGNES LOUISE MATZ, age 90, of Waseca, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Born on July 9, 1930, in Arlington, Minnesota. The only child of Harold and Emilie (Luehring) Peterson. She spent her younger years in Hamburg before her family moved to New Richland. Agnes attended New Richland Public Schools, where she enjoyed being a member of the chorus and glee club. She graduated in 1948. Agnes caught the eye of her beloved husband, John Matz, at the local soda shop. John said he had to meet this girl and soon after lost his heart to her. They were married on September 4th, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they shared 57 years of marriage before John passed away on December 3, 2017. Along with raising two children, Agnes worked part-time at, EF Johnson, and Brown Printing. Agnes enjoyed sewing and reading, spending many hours at the Waseca Public Library. Later in life she cherished spending time with her four granddaughters, two great grandchildren, and anticipated the arrival of the third. Agnes spent much of her time reading the bible and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she enjoyed attending services.

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
City
Princeton, MN
City
New Richland, MN
City
Waseca, MN
City
Arlington, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#St Paul Lutheran Church#Brown Printing#Funeral Service#Vlieger#Waseca Public Library#Husband#Nephews#Family#Friends#Nieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...